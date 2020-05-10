Council adapts rent relief following tenants' concerns

Councillors have approved a rent relief package for its tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of a popular New Plymouth restaurant say they face receivership if their tenancy agreement with the district council can not be amended.

Marnie and Simon Johnston-Saywell from Arborio, located in the Puke Ariki building, told councillors at Tuesday's extraordinary meeting that as Womad weekend approached in mid-March, they were on track for a great year.

But a few days after music festival ended their lives took “a terrifying turn for the worst”.

“We saw our daily sales turnover plummeting day by day.”

READ MORE:

* Councillors make 'best of a bad situation' with rates rise reduction

* Government tells landlords to step up with rent relief for commercial property tenants



Without returning to their original lease conditions of rent based on turnover, they would face the “sad reality of receivership”, Marnie Johnston-Saywell said.

They had applied for the Government wage subsidy and approached their property manager requesting financial relief.

With all the new requirements such as social distancing, hygiene and a 50 per cent reduction in seating, “I do believe the hospitality is industry is going to take longer to recover than most”, she said.

The couple were speaking to councillors ahead of their debate on a proposed rent relief package for the New Plymouth District Council's 18 commercial tenants and 67 community groups of council-owned property.

Craig MacFarlane, the director of Monica's Eatery and one of the directors of Airspresso cafe at New Plymouth Airport, also addressed the meeting and said it was a very real and very serious situation.

It was a tragedy that they were coming to council “respectfully cap in hand” for help and guidance, he said.

“Who would have thought we'd be having these discussions?”

Following the deputations, councillors slightly changed the rent relief package to include giving tenants like the Johnston-Saywells the opportunity to negotiate commercial leases and rent relief.

The council's approved offer also included a percentage rent reduction for commercial tenants for the period that they are unable to fully conduct their business from their leased premises due to the pandemic (with some exceptions including essential businesses or those with rent based solely on turnover) and a 100 per cent reduction for community groups for three months from the start of level 4.

After the decision, Johnston-Saywell said it was positive outcome.

"Both Simon and I are really pleased to have been able to have the opportunity to put our situation to councillors and we look forward to negotiating a positive outcome."

MacFarlane was also pleased.

“Councillors have acknowledged the commerciality and the impacts Covid-19 is having on the economy locally and nationally.”

But not all stakeholders such as landlords and banks were on the same page, which made it a struggle, he said.

Regular accounting and economic markers are out the window and it is now about how we can support each other to get out the other side, he said.