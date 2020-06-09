Final costs in for New Plymouth's 2019 election

The poo emoji campaign was one part of an election that cost NPDC more than $300,000.

An election that will forever be associated with a poo emoji cost $300,000 to hold.

A report from electoral officer Dale Ofsoske put the final cost of the 2019 New Plymouth District Council election at $299,671, not including GST, or $5.21 per elector for 57,471 electors.

All costs must be paid to the electoral office.

However, NPDC is able to recover almost half the costs and can seek $67,176 from the Taranaki Regional Council and $71,890 from the Taranaki District Health Board.

This leaves NPDC with $160,605 to pay or $2.79 per elector.

The biggest single cost was for printing the voting mailer and posting it out, the report said.

The voting ballot was mailed to all eligible voters.

However, less than half the district's 57,471 voters returned their ballot. The turnout of 45.3 per cent was still higher than the national average of 41.7 per cent.

In 2016, it was estimated that about seven per cent of all votes received were hand-delivered on election day. In 2019 this went up to about 11 per cent.

Voter turnout was down on the 2016 New Plymouth turnout of 47.8 per cent, but there was commonly a drop following a switch to the Single Transferable Voting (STV) system, Ofsoske noted.

The 2019 New Plymouth District election hit the national headlines because of a $30,000 four-month campaign to drum up enthusiasm for voting that included drive-through voting and a giant inflatable poo emoji with the slogan 'give a s..t - vote today'.

NPDC external relations manager Jacqueline Baker said the emoji campaign had got people talking.

"It was satisfactory but of course we would've preferred a higher turn-out. But I also think there were some obstacles."

She noted the change to STV, and that there were 770 blank votes, which pointed to a bit of voter confusion.

In a survey following the election, about a quarter of the 500 respondents said they were too busy to vote, and there was some public apathy, Baker said.

But low voter turnout was a nationwide issue.

"Overall we're really pleased. It's a huge issue - how we're going to make local government more relevant in people's busy lives."