Taranaki District Health Board counts the cost of Covid-19

Taranaki DHB's budget is under pressure, with added stress from the coronavirus fallout.

The coronavirus pandemic has added more than $5 million to Taranaki's already stretched health budget and the costs will continue to rise.

Staff may have to work overtime and during weekends to catch up on elective surgeries that were not performed during lockdown, while some surgeries may be outsourced to other facilities. All options will add to the bill.

And the cost of more than 7,500 tests for Covid-19 isn't yet known.

This is adding pressure to the TDHB's budget, which at the end of April was $21.99m in deficit overall with Taranaki Base hospital $34.69m in the red.

Taranaki had 14 confirmed and two probable cases of Covid-19 and all have recovered.

The TDHB did not directly answer questions about how the deficit would affect hospital services.

In an emailed statement, TDHB chief operating officer Gillian Campbell said coronavirus had added additional pressure to a system that has been under pressure for a number of years.

During lockdown TDHB did 300 fewer elective surgeries, such as orthopaedics, gynaecology and general surgery.

It also carried 800 outpatient appointments and 900 investigations - less than 50 per cent of the normal workload over this timeframe, Campbell said.

''It will take a number of months to catch up on this reduced delivery, and our teams are planning and working hard to ensure we continue to deliver care to those who need it most, whilst also catching up on the people who have had their care delayed.

"TDHB has capacity from a resource and facility perspective to deliver our planned number of surgeries on any given month, but we must look to additional capacity to recover the volumes we have not been able to deliver over the lockdown period. Some potential options may include weekend surgery, overtime and possibly outsourcing."

At the end of May 2020, the operating expenditure for Covid-19 was $4.73m, which included payroll costs of staff, clinical supplies, additional security personnel and other associated costs, George Thomas, Taranaki DHB’s chief financial officer, said in an emailed statement.

''Capital expenditure was $570,000 for clinical equipment, IT equipment and modifications to hospital facilities to create a Covid-19-appropriate environment.''

Community testing outside the Waitara Town & Country club.

Tests have been carried out for 6513 people who had Covid-19 symptoms and over the past four weeks there were 1172 surveillance tests carried out.

Thomas said there will be the continuation of some Covid-19 provisions for the Taranaki community, including testing clinics remaining functional in New Plymouth and Hāwera.

''At this stage we are unable to provide the cost of tests undertaken in our region so far, as we are awaiting information to give us the full picture. This is complex in that there are numerous factors which contribute towards the cost of a test.

''Some tests are sent outside the region, for which the costing information is awaited. There are also staff-related costs across the entire spectrum of the testing regime. Also there are costs carried in the community setting for which information is awaited.''