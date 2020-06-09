1300 tonnes of rocks to be added to seawall along Coastal Walkway

Maintenance will be carried out on a section of the rock seawall on the Coastal Walkway over the next few months.

About 1350 tonnes of rock will be added to the seawall along one section of the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway over the next few weeks.

The $200,000 project will maintain the existing rocks from below the access way near Bunnings to the Wind Wand, New Plymouth District Council spokeswoman Jacqueline Baker said in a statement provided by the council's media department.

''We live on a dramatic coastline and the seawall needs some work every so often because of the wear and tear from the sea and weather.''

The work is due to start this week and will take a few months, she said.

Boards have been placed on the grass near the Wind Wand to protect it from heavy machinery.

The Coastal Walkway, which is used by about 42,000 people a month, will remain open while the work is being carried out.