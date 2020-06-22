Gang pad rampager gets jail term cut after successful appeal bid

Three Court of Appeal judges have ruled on the case of three men jailed after a Taranaki gang pad shooting. (File Photo)

A man involved in a Taranaki gang pad shooting has had five months shaved off his jail sentence because he was not given the same discount as his half-brother for a dysfunctional upbringing.

Mitchell Whittaker will now spend six years and nine months behind bars following his success in the Court of Appeal, rather than his original sentence of seven years and two months.

He was jailed in December last year, along with half-brother Caleb Whittaker and co-offender James Thomson, following the ram-raid and shoot-up of the Highway 61 gang pad in Waitara in 2017.

Sentencing Judge Garry Barkle described the offending, which saw the building sprayed with bullets from a shotgun and .22 rifle, as something akin to "the wild west".

The appeal ruling, of Justices Kos, Venning and Dobson, said Thomson had been a member of the Highway 61 gang but was kicked out due to tensions with other members.

This was not accepted by Thomson and, as a friend, Mitchell stepped in to try and resolve the problems.

In the lead up to the December 5, 2017 shooting, a series of texts was sent between the Whittaker siblings which indicated a confrontation with Highway 61 members was on the cards.

On the day of the offending, Thomson, the Whittakers and others travelled in two cars, which crashed through the gates of the gang's pad before shots were fired at the building.

The group then fled.

Stuff The scene of the Highway 61 gang pad shooting, a few weeks after the December 2017 incident. (File Photo)

Thomson pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and discharging a firearm with intent. Mitchell was found guilty of the same charges at trial.

However, three days into his trial, the aggravated burglary charge against Caleb was withdrawn, and he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of being party to the discharge of a firearm with intent to injure.

At sentencing, Thomson was jailed for five years and three months, Mitchell got a seven-year, two-month term of imprisonment while Caleb was sent to prison for two years and six months.

The grounds for the appeal, heard on May 14, were that the sentences handed down to the trio were manifestly excessive, the ruling said.

Acting for Mitchell, defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe's submissions included that Judge Barkle had ranked the offending as more serious than it was, had not given a proper discount for her client's personal circumstances and that the final outcome failed to have regard to parity in relation to his sibling's sentence.

This was also a point made by Thomson's lawyer Paul Keegan, who said an "injustice" had been created due to an error in the sentencing process.

He said the change of charge for Caleb part way through his trial, which Keegan criticised at the appeal hearing, should have resulted in a reduction in sentences for Thomson and Mitchell.

However, the appeal judges did not agree.

Stuff Taranaki defence lawyer Paul Keegan argued for a lesser sentence for his client James Thomson.

They said Caleb's "good fortune" in having the more serious charge of aggravated burglary withdrawn and replaced with a lesser offence "cannot now be invoked by his co-offenders to procure a reduction in what are otherwise appropriate sentences that conform to established sentencing norms."

However, the appeal judges did correct one issue which benefited Mitchell.

The judgment outlined how cultural reports for the Whittaker brothers had been completed as part of the sentencing process.

The report highlighted a shared experience the men had of growing up in deprived circumstances.

As a result, Caleb received a four month reduction off his final sentence, which equated to about 9.5 per cent.

But Mitchell only received what amounted to four per cent.

As a result, his appeal was allowed and five months jail time was cut from his original sentence.