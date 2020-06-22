Daytona? No, Dirtona - Taranaki track hosts 27 lawnmower racers

Number 48, Phill Dravitski, battles with Brady Mudgway on a hairpin bend at Dirtona.

The famous speedway track at Daytona, Florida, now has a Taranaki rival.

But instead of cars, 'Dirtona' competitors tear around a homemade track on lawnmowers.

Phill Dravitski, an avid lawnmower racer, built the track out at his Motunui lifestyle block and on Sunday 27 racers tried it out.

"It's the first day we've had racing mowers on the racing track," he said.

The event, run by the Taranaki Lawnmower Racing Club, involved competitors of all ages, with the oldest racer being nearly 70.

Taranaki-Daily-News Mark Pearson leads the way around Dirtona.

But there were no prizes on offer - competitors took part on their ride-on mowers just for the fun of it.

"There're no points, no timing, no nothing. We've got lights and flags to know when you start and stop but that's about it," Dravitski said.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Larah Mulder sets his line on the final corner coming into the home straight.

Dravitski tried speedway and circuit racing before he came across lawnmower racing, which he fell in love with.

"They're cheap and they're fun," he said.

He hoped others would come out and give racing a go and will be hiring out the track for events such as work functions and children's birthdays.

He said it was a successful day all around and the new track, dubbed 'Dirtona', was put to good use.

"Everybody I've talked to has enjoyed the day heaps."