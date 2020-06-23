Blacks Ferns Sevens star Gayle Broughton playing club rugby in Taranaki

Black Ferns Sevens player Gayle Broughton in action last year. She is back in Taranaki playing club rugby.

The Southern Rugby Club women's team will have some extra star power when they run out against Coastal on Saturday.

Black Ferns Sevens player Gayle Broughton, 24, is back in Hāwera playing rugby and spending time with her grandparents.

"It's awesome to be home. And to help grow the game, and help grow me. And the bonus part is spending quality time with my grandparents.'

Broughton admits she cried when the Olympics were postponed, but now she thinks it may be a ''blessing in disguise'' because she can spend time in Hāwera.

''I don't think I would ever get this time with my grandparents at any time in my career.''

She's playing for club rugby for the Southern Rugby Club and wants to play for Taranaki in the Farrah Palmer Cup (provincial competition), she said.

''Hopefully I'm good enough and I make it. Hopefully (playing for the) club will help me progress to that.''

Playing the 15 aside game again is ''good old wake up call to the body,'' she said.

''It's definitely a shock.''

She had forgotten what it was like to train late at night in the pouring rain.

''I'm so used to sevens trainings - probably, at max, an hour 10.''

In 2016 Broughton won silver with the Black Ferns at the Olympic Games and was looking forward to going for gold.

''It still doesn't sit with me right, silver, but I'm still very grateful for the opportunity that I was given. It was a feeling of this is our year, this is when we take it all back.''

She struggled mentally after the Games were called off, thinking about all the work she had put in and that she was going to have to do it all again next year, she said.

''I've been anticipating the feeling of winning gold. I'll have to wait another year. It's a hard pill to swallow.''

But the upside is she is back in Taranaki encouraging other women players.

''I hope that's what I achieve. I know there are so many amazing talented girls around here, they just need to grow their confidence. I hope that's what I can help them find.''