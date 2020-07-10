Sadness as 85-year-old Taranaki tree makes way for driveway

Gardener Lorraine Kelsen thinks it’s ‘disgusting’ that an 85-year-old magnolia tree is being cut down for Outdoor Power and Hire’s new driveway.

A Taranaki gardener says she cannot believe an 85-year-old magnolia tree, believed to have been planted in memory of a former mayor’s wife, is being felled to make room for a driveway.

Parts of the large tree in Stratford have already been removed and gardener Lorraine Kelsen, partner of councillor Rick Coplestone, said she was “gutted, absolutely gutted”. .

But the business owner responsible says it’s for the safety of others.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Gavin Cox of Outdoor Power and Hire said his current driveway, pictured, has poor visibility and is dangerous.

The magnolia tree, which sits opposite the State Highway 3 and Page St intersection, is being cut down after part of a council reserve was sold to Outdoor Power and Hire owner Gavin Cox.

Kelsen, who owns Sum 1 Else Garden Maintenance, said the council selling reserve land and letting people fell trees was “just crap”.

There are currently three magnolia trees on the land now owned by Cox, and it is understood that only one is being removed.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Kelsen is ‘gutted’ to see such an old tree felled, she said.

Kelsen said the tree would be around 85 years old, and she understood it was planted in memory of Hilda Thompson, wife of Percy Thompson, who was Stratford mayor from 1929 to 1933, and from 1938 to 1947.

However, there is dispute about which of the three trees – if any – were planted for Hilda Thompson.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne said there were claims the two magnolia that will remain were in her memory.

But council had no records and the person who claimed it had no evidence to back that up, Hanne said.

Cox, of Outdoor Power and Hire, bought the land so he could build a second driveway.

Visibility is poor from the current one and there were too many near misses with pedestrians, he said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The magnolia tree on the right is being cut down for a driveway in Stratford.

“It’s not like we’re anti trees,” he said. “We just don’t want any accidents out the front.”

Cox applied to buy the 150-sqm piece of the council reserve last year and it went out for public consultation, receiving four submissions against.

Councillors approved the sale of the land in November, with deputy mayor Alan Jamieson and councillor Rick Coplestone voting against it.

Cox said he understood where people were coming from, but the safety of others is more important than a tree.