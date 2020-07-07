New Plymouth's $115m 'once in a lifetime' project to transform its port area

A hearing was held on Monday at New Plymouth District Council chambers to hear arguments for and against a $115million redevelopment of the Fonterra cool stores near Port Taranaki.

Developers behind a bold proposal to transform New Plymouth’s port area have revealed they plan to invest up to $115 million in the project.

The figure, which developers predicted could be a conservative estimate, was unveiled at a resource consent hearing at New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) chambers on Monday.

The proposal by Seaport Land Company, made up of Taranaki businessmen Russell Nagel, Paul Hagenson, Benjamin Hawke, and David Hawke, is to turn the former Fonterra cool stores in Moturoa into apartments, offices, shops and restaurants.

Brad Kisby, once a Seaport Land Company director but now an independent consultant to developers, said a project of this scale had never been seen in New Plymouth.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The matter is being heard by independent commissioners Alan Watson and Sheena Tepania to determine if the project will go ahead.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday with submissions from parties opposed to all or parts of the project.

The developers are well known in the New Plymouth building industry and Moturoa retailers have long voiced their support for the plan, which they believe will revitalise the suburb.

Seaport Land Company’s lawyer Andrew Beatson said the project would create many benefits, including roading improvements and Ngāti Te Whiti regaining access to the Ōtaka Pā site.

NPDC received 105 public submissions around the proposal – just six opposed the plans in their entirety.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The developers behind the proposal revealed they estimate they will invest up to $115 million in the project.

Beatson told the commissioners many of those who were originally opposed, including Meco Engineering, KiwiRail, and the New Zealand Transport Agency, had changed their mind after working through concerns with the developers.

However, the project’s main opposition is Port Taranaki and the Taranaki Regional Council, which has a 100 per cent shareholding in the Port. Both entities are still against the development.

The port’s main concerns are around noise complaints from future residents and the potential of the project to affect future development and expansion at the port.

The developers said they planned to implement an acoustic soundproofing design and put a covenant on the development that did not allow noise complaints about port activity.

Beatson informed the commissioners “no-complaints” covenants had been successfully implemented in Ports of Auckland and CentrePort Wellington.

He said the development would not be a “key constraining” factor on any expansion proposal by the port or other companies.

Taranaki-Daily-News The development will include apartments, retail and office space.

Seaport Land Company had a number of witnesses provide evidence in support of their application, addressing potential risks, traffic, noise issues, the environment, and archaeological effects of the project.

Jon Styles, acoustic consultant for the project, said the success of the development relied on ensuring occupants were adequately insulated from outdoor noise and ensuring expectations were set before residents or occupants moved into the noisy area.

Although Kisby said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ngāti Te Whiti, commissioner Tepania said she was struggling to see any values of tangata whenua being met, specifically in relation to the sacredness of the site.

Tepania went on to say Te Atiawa wanted the ability to have input into the planning of the development, especially when it came to finding archaeological items on the pā site and what to do with them.

Erin Griffith, a principal of Natural Capital – Landscape and Urban Design, said Seaport Land Company had a great relationship with iwi, and they were open and flexible to do what was respectful.

Risk expert for the developers, Terre Nicholson, spoke about oil and gas risk and submissions made by Taranaki Energy Watch, Liquigas, and International Nutritionals Ltd regarding concerns around gas in the area potentially causing major hazard events such as fire or explosion.

Nicholson said the chance of this happening was about one in ten million.

The 2.58ha section of industrial land and buildings went on the market in 2017 and sold to Seaport Land Company in June 2018. The area has a capital value of $8.25 million.