Parking a hot topic on New Plymouth councillors' CBD walks

New Plymouth District councillors David Bublitz, Amanda Clinton-Gohdes and Sam Bennett took a walk in the CBD to speak to businesses.

If you didn't know there’s now an hour’s free metered parking in New Plymouth’s CBD, you’re not the only one.

Confusion over parking was raised with New Plymouth district councillors as they walked through the CBD this week.

The walkabout was an idea driven by councillor Sam Bennett, who was joined by councillors Amanda Clinton-Gohdes and David Bublitz. Councillor Anneka Carlson joined them later.

The councillors have been visiting businesses and discussing the recovery from lockdown, the hour’s free parking until the end of September and to generally feel the pulse of the local economy.

Ross Gadsby, from Jane’s Framing Gallery, on Devon St East, said Tuesday morning was the first time councillors had come into his shop in 18 years.

He told councillors the alder trees that line Devon St remained an issue, with the leaves clogging gutters and making the footpath slippery.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The councillors spoke to Jane's Gallery owners, Jane & Ross Gadsby, about parking and the alder trees on the main street.

Gadsby also suggested more advertising for the free hour of parking, as a lot of people were unaware of it.

“Signage on the parking meters for a start would be a help,” he said.

Bennett said there had been a lot of confusion and they had taken that feedback to the chief executive.

Neither the meters nor the PaymyPark app automatically apply the discount, which applies to all council metered spaces in the central city, if a driver pays their full parking.

At the Good Home, owner David Stones thanked councillors for the free parking.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The councillors had a look at the Good Home rooftop bar and a chat with owner David Stones.

It was important for councillors to “press the flesh” and connect with hospitality and retailers, he said.

“We all want to have our say and have a conversation,” he said.

Daniel Fleming, from King and Queen Hotel Suites, said everyone had pulled together in the recovery phase.

The councillor walkabouts were a good initiative and made them more accessible, he said.

“If anything it’s just showing people there is that support from council and it's not just the golden palace around the corner.”

Stones and Fleming both said business had been very good but there could be a lull in traditional quiet months of August and September.

Bennett was very pleased with how the walks had panned out.

“As elected members we should be down here. That's our job.”

They will continue to speak to those in the CBD each morning this week.