Man appearing in court on firearms charge after incident in Kaponga
A 28-year-old man will appear in the Hāwera District Court after an incident involving a firearm saw armed police surround a small South Taranaki town on Tuesday.
Officers, who were armed as a precaution, spent Tuesday morning searching for the man following an incident that happened overnight.
READ MORE:
* Driver seriously injured after van rolls into Taranaki creek
* Three injured in crash north of Stratford
* Drugged driver who caused crash unsuccessfully appeals jail sentence
A police media spokeswoman would not disclose the nature of the incident, but said the 28-year-old will face a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The spokeswoman said as the matter is now before the courts, there are no further details.
Police are not looking for anybody else, she said.
Stuff