Man appearing in court on firearms charge after incident in Kaponga

A police media spokeswoman would not give details on the incident in South Taranaki. (File photo)

A 28-year-old man will appear in the Hāwera District Court after an incident involving a firearm saw armed police surround a small South Taranaki town on Tuesday.

Officers, who were armed as a precaution, spent Tuesday morning searching for the man following an incident that happened overnight.

A police media spokeswoman would not disclose the nature of the incident, but said the 28-year-old will face a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The spokeswoman said as the matter is now before the courts, there are no further details.

Police are not looking for anybody else, she said.