Kite surfer gets air on blustery New Plymouth day

Wild weather in New Plymouth on Tuesday with high winds causing a rough sea. Kite Surfer Charles Mante was making the most of the strong winds at East End beach.

Kite surfer Charles Mante put New Plymouth's strong winds to good use.

Mante caught waves at East End beach for two hours on Tuesday, flying so high he could see its car park.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Kite Surfer Charles Mante was making the most of the strong winds at East End beach.

“Which is pretty high,” he said.

Mante has been kite surfing for six years and became self-employed just so he could hit the waves during the week.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Mante said he got so high he could see the beach's carpark.

He said he was the first kite surfer out on the water, and conditions got “better and better".

Mante’s favourite thing about kite surfing is performing tricks and flying in the air.

“There’s even enough time to look around,” he said.