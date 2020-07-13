Businesses thriving and unemployment at 30-year high post-lockdown in central Taranaki

Central Butchery/Slaghuis owner Piet Robbertze is busier than he was before lockdown.

It’s been a turbulent time for Stratford post-lockdown.

Local spending is at a high, but so is unemployment.

For Piet Robbertze, of Central Butchery/Slaghuis, business has picked back up in the last couple of months – greater than it was pre-lockdown.

While business in Stratford is at a post-lockdown high, unemployment is at a 30-year high.

”I can’t complain about it,” Robbertze said. “It’s better off now.”

While Robbertze had concerns about the economy in the next five years, he thought his business of 11 years would be OK thanks to the support of his customers.

”I’ll cope, I’ve been through hard times.”

People have been travelling through Stratford and having a browse in local shops and galleries, retail store Cottage Lane co-owner Helen Sibbick said.

Locals tended to be supporting businesses across the board, with Helen Sibbick, the co-owner of retail store Cottage Lane, spotting a similar pattern.

“It’s been good,” Sibbick said. “We’ve been quite busy.”

Sibbick had noticed customers coming from other districts who had stopped into Stratford for a coffee and look around at the art gallery and shops.

Plus, she thought the fact traffic passed right through the town was a bonus for her shop of 20 years.

Findlay's Flower Studio owner Hollie Sarten said between now and Christmas will be a testing time.

Things are now looking up for Hollie Sarten, who owns Findlay’s Flower Studio, after a point where she thought she’d have to let her staff and business go.

But, thanks to the wage subsidy the florist of 10 years has managed to keep her small team on and get back to work.

“It’s been pretty good,” Sarten said.

While flowers haven’t been awfully popular lately, houseplant sales have picked up, and “that’s what’s keeping us going”.

Sarten has owned the 60-year-old Stratford business for three years, and said she’s a little down for spring but hoping business will pick up.

“It’s going to be the testing time from now until Christmas.”

Plus, she’d had a fair few people approach her for jobs.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says unemployment figures show how Covid-19 has hurt part of the community.

That may be a small taste of the district’s unemployment rate, which is higher than it’s been for 30 years, Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said.

Volzke said he’d been given preliminary figures post-lockdown that showed 580 people across the central Taranaki district were without a job.

"Which is a level we haven't seen since the 1990s," Volzke said. "Clearly the impact of covid is hurting some people in our community."

The mayor said the figures were "very concerning" for the district of 9000 people.

Official MSD figures from the last quarter are expected to be released this month.

The mayor of 10 years said 200 of those unemployed in his district were under the age of 25.

"What that's saying to me is that about one-third of our beneficiaries are younger people," Volzke said. "So it's affecting that group a little more."

While council doesn't directly help with getting people into work or training, Volzke said they would do what they could to assist people.

"We'll be looking to partner up with other parties."

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango said she felt for those who had been left unemployed as a result of Covid-19.

While the district's unemployment figures weren't a big portion of the Taranaki jobseeker figure, they were decent considering its population of 9000, Harete Hipango, the Whanganui MP who covers Stratford, said.

"It's sizeable, quite sizeable," Hipango said.

She said she felt for those affected now, and those who may become unemployed in future.

"It's how it's impacting the livelihoods and the home life of those 580 people," she said. "It's about the impact of that on the people in our community."