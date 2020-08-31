Man threatened to kill everyone in Wellington flat

A man previously pleaded guilty in New Plymouth District Court to threatening to kill everyone in a Wellington flat. (file photo)

A young New Plymouth man who threatened to kill everyone in a house while he was high on drugs has been discharged without conviction.

The 19-year-old appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Monday, having previously admitted four charges relating to the incident in Wellington on May 3, 2020, when New Zealand was still in level 3 lockdown.

With an intimated guilty plea, a case can be heard in the nearest court, rather than in the region where it occurred.

The defendant was under the influence of alcohol and the class B controlled drug MDMA, according to a police summary of facts.

He was going back and forth between flats on Boulcott St, Te Aro, Wellington and had thrown a mug and a chair, breaking them.

While in the first flat, the man stated: “You’ve got 10 seconds to get out or I’ll kill you,” before grabbing another male and pushing him away.

The defendant threatened to kill everyone in that flat, and told another victim, “I’m going to f..... kill you” while pressing a knife against his neck.

The victim hit him in the face in an effort to escape, causing the defendant to lose his balance and fall over.

The victim ran from the apartment, and in the process the knife the defendant was holding scraped his knee.

The defendant then broke the seal of a fire alarm and pressed the button, setting it off. The fire service attended and reset the alarm.

The charge of give a false alarm of fire carries a maximum sentence of six months’ jail and/or a fine of $75,000.

The defendant was not in a fit state to make a statement, the summary said.

At a previous appearance in July, the man’s lawyer, Susan Hughes QC, requested no convictions be entered on the charges, of threatening to kill, wilful damage, give false alarm of fire and common assault.

On Monday, Hughes told the court her client had already paid $5000 in reparation and that it was not the usual situation of mum and dad stepping in to pay the bill.

“He has earned the money.”

He had taken all the steps available to try and right the wrong, Hughes submitted.

“This is a young man who Your Honour will never see in front of this court ever again.”

Judge Chris Sygrove agreed with counsel, and said he was prepared to discharge without conviction and did not see a need to give any further orders.

“You’ve already done all you can do.”