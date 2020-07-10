Legal spectre raised over New Plymouth Raceway renewal

The future of the New Plymouth Raceway won’t be decided for a while yet.

Taranaki Racing Incorporated has made it clear it will not give up its hold on the New Plymouth Raceway without a costly legal fight.

The raceway brought millions in economic activity to the district and Taranaki Racing Incorporated (TRI) spent hundreds of thousands maintaining the 38.2 hectare site, chief executive Carey Hobbs said.

“We don't want to get into a legal argument with the district council, but we will if they persist in any attempts not to have the racing club at the raceway,” Hobbs said on Wednesday.

He then repeated that TRI would resort to legal action in an opinion column published on Thursday.

TRI and the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) are working out the future of the lease for the central city land that has been operating as a raceway for decades.

The renegotiation is only necessary because the NPDC believes a name change at TRI voided the original agreement by creating a new entity.

For its part, Hobbs says they are still the same club with the right to the same perpetual lease.

Grant Matthew/Stuff TRI chief executive Carey Hobbs says TRI won’t give up the New Plymouth Raceway without a fight.

The council is seeking feedback on options for the lease, with one being to terminate it immediately. The other options are granting a perpetual lease to TRI, a lease of up to 33 years, or a short-term lease of 3-5 years

But acting New Plymouth District mayor Richard Jordan said any discussion about the leasewas a ‘’bit premature’’.

‘’We are continuing our discussions with the community and with TRI and no decision is imminent.’’

Jordan said the survey hadn’t yet closed and the council hadn’t looked at the results.

‘’We have to wait and see what the community tells us.’’

The TRI has the backing of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR).

Chief executive Bernard Saundry said New Plymouth Raceway was a very important part of NZTR’s vision.

‘’We’re 100 per cent behind the racing club. They do a terrific job engaging with the community and have the continued support of NZTR.’’

The raceway is used daily by horse trainers and is scheduled to hold 13 race meetings in the 2020/2021 season.

On Wednesday, New Plymouth District Councillor Anneka Carlson criticised the 1959 leasing arrangement the council had with the club as a “sweetheart deal” that would never stand up today.

Hobbs said Carlson had ‘’cherry picked the facts’’ and a report put the industry’s contribution to the Taranaki economy at more than $26 million, the majority in New Plymouth and its immediate surrounds.

The club supported Womad campers as well as charities including Women’s Refuge, Mellowpuff Trust, Riding for the Disabled, Taranaki Hospice and Taranaki Cancer Society, he said.

“Taranaki Racing takes its place in the community very seriously.”

Carlson said she doubted the figures.

‘’I would love to see a breakdown of the millions of dollars racing brings to Taranaki.’’

By Wednesday, the council had received more than 1700 submissions through its survey, which closes on Friday.

The informal consultation will be reviewed by councillors when the lease issue is next considered. There is no timeframe for when that will happen.

When the issue of the raceway lease was last discussed by the council, staff recommended a 10-year lease at $1 per annum, with right of renewal for 23 years at market rent, reviewed every five years.

TRI wanted a continuation of its former perpetual lease, which would require changing or drafting new laws via Parliament, but it would also consider a 33-year lease with the option to renew for another two 33-year periods.

Egmont Racing Club chairman Karl Stratton said the Hāwera club wasn’t involved in the stoush TRI was having with NPDC.

But if TRI’s lease wasn’t renewed the club could accommodate meetings that would have been held in New Plymouth.