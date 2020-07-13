Stratford horse racing club breaks away from national body to try save land from sale

Stratford Racing Club veterans Murray Blue and Graeme Alldridge say there's no way the national association is selling their land to save bigger clubs.

A Taranaki racing club has quietly deregistered itself from the national body in an attempt to save its land from any threat of sale – even though the move is potentially legally unenforceable.

Stratford Racing Club veterans say their 150 acres are a community asset and there’s no way New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) is selling it from under their feet, as the recently approved Racing Bill could allow.

“This won’t be sold in our lifetime,” club president Graeme Alldridge said. “Our primary outlook is to protect this property.”

The club was bought by Stratford people 128 years ago and has been maintained and funded by them ever since.

In July 2018, the Messara report, commissioned to review the viability of the racing industry, recommended Stratford’s races be shifted to New Plymouth.

It also recommended reducing the number of thoroughbred racetracks from 48 to 28, stoking fears the clubs no longer allocated meetings would be sold off to prop up the remaining tracks.

After it was not granted a licence for its 2019 race day, the Stratford club deregistered itself from NZTR and declared itself an independent racetrack, although the details have only now come out.

On Friday, NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said while there were no intentions to sell the club’s land, he didn’t think deregistering was a legal path to independence from the national body.

Alldridge, who has been president of the Stratford club for less than a year, said he took charge with the main goal of saving the community asset.

The club is completely self-sustainable without race days and has never been in debt to NZTR, Alldridge and Blue say.

The land was bought by Stratford people 128 years ago, he said.

If the time ever came when the business was unsustainable – which Alldridge said would not happen – the land should be kept for the community’s use.

“We see a future here for other things.”

Alldridge and Blue say the land is a community asset and will stay that way for generations to come.

There are plans to put walking and biking tracks, committee member Murray Blue said.

Blue said he will make sure the land stays as a community asset – “whether there’s one horse or none”.

There are plans to put walking and biking tracks throughout the land.

The club is completely self-sustaining thanks to horse training and the sheep they graze, Blue said, and they have never had a debt of any sort with NZTR.

“We’re not struggling at all – we’re not reliant on a race day.” Blue said. “When the music stops we’ll be the one left standing.”

He said if lease negotiations between the New Plymouth Raceway and New Plymouth District Council saw the city track close, Stratford could be an option for future race meetings in Taranaki.

But for now race days for Stratford are over, NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said.

Saundry said he completely understood Stratford’s priority was to keep its land, and said there were no plans to sell it.

“It’s not about a land grab or putting money into New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s pocket,” he said. “Every club’s got a role to play.”

The Racing Bill, which was the Government’s response to the Messara Report, came into play on July 1 with amendments that will make it more difficult for NZTR to sell a club’s land to support other clubs.

Saundry said it applied to current and former race clubs, and he didn’t think the club’s deregistration meant Stratford was independent – but he had to look into it.

“It seems highly unlikely it’s legal.”