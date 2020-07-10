Warning after electrical fault sparks house fire in Taranaki

A specialist fire investigator has determined a blaze at an Oakura home on Thursday was caused by an electrical fault.

Fire investigators are warning homeowners to ensure dwellings have working smoke alarms, even when renovations are being carried out.

The message comes after an electrical fault sparked a house fire in Oakura, Taranaki, about 2.10pm on Thursday.

“Basically it’s just smouldered away all day,” specialist fire investigator Andrew Cotter said.

Smoke alarms in the home had been taken down while renovations were being carried out.

The town’s brigade, along with firefighters from New Plymouth, attended, and while they were able to contain the blaze things could have ended differently, Cotter said.

“It’s lucky that no-one was inside asleep. You can’t smell smoke when you’re asleep.

“If it had happened later on at night we could have been looking at a different outcome.”

Cotter said even when work was being carried out smoke alarms could be fixed to ceiling joists or wall framing to give occupants an early warning.

“If smoke alarms had been in place there is potential someone may have noticed it earlier.”

Cotter encouraged anyone who heard smoke alarms sounding to go and investigate or call the fire brigade immediately.

Firefighters did a fantastic job preventing the flames from spreading but the home suffered smoke damage throughout, he said.