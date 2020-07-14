New Plymouth Civic Centre repair cost $3.4m

Repairing New Plymouth District Council’s headquarters cost $2.9m, with another $500,000 for painting.

As part of the 2018-2028 Long-Term Plan, $5.6 million was allocated for renewals on the Liardet Street building, including upgrading its roof, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) chief financial officer Joy Buckingham said in an emailed statement.

“The two roof projects on NPDC’s most valuable property asset were the first major works on the roof since the Civic Centre opened in the early 1990s.”

Much of the investment will be offset by commercial rents of close to $500,000 each year from the building’s tenants, Buckingham said.

Originally, work budgeted at $1m was intended for the south wing and involved replacing the roof.

The work was finished on schedule in March 2019.

“As is common in the building industry, we inspected other sections of the roof while carrying out the first maintenance project," Buckingham said.

“Unfortunately the Atrium and Chamber roofs were found to be in urgent need of a fix which substantially changed the scope of the works.”

Because of the urgent need for repairs, and having the scaffolding already on site, a second roof project, originally planned to get under way in 2024, was brought forward.

The final cost for both roof maintenance projects was $2.9m.

“While all the roofs are now fully repaired and the project was within the existing Long-Term Plan budget, the scaffolding costs were more than expected.

“We have learnt from this project and are looking at how we can do better in the future," Buckingham said.

“We’d like to thank the public and the Civic Centre tenants for their patience while we carried out this urgent work.

“The roofs are now expected to last for the next three decades.”