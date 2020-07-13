Mural project transforming white walls into works of art in Waitara

Artist Charles Williams, foreground, along with wife Janine and helpers have spent hours working on Waitara's latest mural project.

A mural signifying leadership and resilience has transformed a white Waitara wall into a work of art.

The painting, on the side of the River of Life church on McLean St, is the second in a series of three commissioned by Beautify Waitara, a group bringing public spaces in the town to life through art.

The creatives in charge are renowned street artists Charles and Janine Williams, whose work features on walls around the world.

But they have not done it alone.

Along with their children Isaiah,19, and Keziah, 16, local people have also given their time.

READ MORE:

* Mural on Timaru's DC Turnbull building nearing completion

* Coronavirus: Small towns take a hit, but residents say resilience key to recovery

* Community-led projects to take flight in Waitara over summer



Mike Kettle, of Beautify Waitara, said the concept was the result of wānanga (workshops) with community leaders.

Once finished it will display the awa (river), maunga (mountain), arrow patterning that represents navigation and moving forward, along with the Puanga star as a sign of the Māori New Year.

The Kuaka (Godwit) features heavily too. Each spring, the migratory bird leaves its breeding nests in Siberia and Alaska to come to Aotearoa, and it is widely referred to in Māori folklore.

The bird was a symbol of resilience, leadership and strength, Kettle said.

Glenn Jeffrey Mural artist Charles Williams bringing the design to creative life.

Janine Williams said

indigenous stories were often overlooked.

“Visual art is a really nice way to respond to that and bring that out in the community it belongs to.”

She and Charles have been painting for more than 20 years, a career that began with tagging and graffiti art on the streets of Auckland.

Janine said Covid-19 put the kibosh on the their latest overseas’ assignments – they were meant to travel to New Caledonia, Canada and France – but once they were finished with the Waitara mural, they will go to Wellington to take part in a street art mentoring initiative before heading home to Auckland to tackle a list of commercial projects.

While volunteers were helping the Williams’ whānau with the painting, which began on Thursday after a spell of bad weather, Kettle said others were calling in to drop off food.

“It’s good to see the community show the hospitality.”

The first mural features on the wall of the North Taranaki Community House, on the corner of McLean and Browne Sts, and the next will be painted on a property opposite Waitara’s Owae Marae.