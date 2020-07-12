Classic car and motorcycle display attracts a crowd
Classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in New Plymouth to celebrate ‘Victory over Covid-19’ on Sunday.
The event, held at the East End Reserve in Fitzroy, attracted a good crowd of participants, despite the cold and wet conditions.
The get-together coincided with the re-appointment of New Plymouth councillor Harry Duynhoven to the role of national president of the New Zealand Federation of Motoring Clubs.
The organisation represents all the car and motorcycle clubs across the country, and oversees a range of activities, including shows and collections.
