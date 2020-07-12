Classic car and motorcycle display attracts a crowd

Classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in New Plymouth to celebrate ‘Victory over Covid-19’ on Sunday.

The event, held at the East End Reserve in Fitzroy, attracted a good crowd of participants, despite the cold and wet conditions.

Glenn Jeffrey New Plymouth district councillors Harry Duynhoven and Colin Johnston are set to cruise in the latter's 1927 Dodge DA Coupe.

READ MORE:

* 'Gangster' car to feature in Paeroa Vintage and Classic Car Show

* Classic and vintage motorcycles from around the world on show in Nelson

* Annual vintage motorcycle show draws a younger crowd



Glenn Jeffrey A chance to show off their vehicles and trade tips was on offer for lovers of classic cars and motorcycles this weekend.

The get-together coincided with the re-appointment of New Plymouth councillor Harry Duynhoven to the role of national president of the New Zealand Federation of Motoring Clubs.

Glenn Jeffrey Motorcycles were among the classic vehicles parked up at East End Reserve on Sunday.

The organisation represents all the car and motorcycle clubs across the country, and oversees a range of activities, including shows and collections.