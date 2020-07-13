In between the movies and the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre Jessica Jordan, 12, Zoe Jordan, 13, (from Hāwera) and Noah Burkett, 9, take time for a good old-fashioned puddle jump in New Plymouth on Monday.

Monday’s wet weather was just the start of what promises to be a grey week ahead for Taranaki.

“There is a run of wet days we are expecting throughout this week,” MetService metrologist Lewis Ferris said on Monday.

“There might be some sunny spells throughout, more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, but with wet periods mixed in as well.”

At 3pm on Monday, MetService's station at New Plymouth Airport had recorded 31.2mm of rain, 6.4mm in Hawera, and 3.5mm in Stratford.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Taranaki can expect a grey and wet week ahead.

A front is currently lying over the central North Island, which Ferris said had been bringing the rain to Taranaki and looked to linger throughout the week.

The weekend is meant to clear, Ferris said, and while it won’t be sunny, it will hopefully be dry.

READ MORE:

* Mt Taranaki's Manganui skifield could be open on Thursday

* Weather: 'Flip flop' forecast on the cards with 'smorgasbord' of weather incoming

* Coronavirus: Weather forecast promises sunny days amid restrictions



Mt Taranaki's Manganui skifield had a successful run of open days over the last week but has now closed until the next snowfall.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Mt Taranaki’s Manganui skifield is hoping for another snowfall . Jamie Hareb, 27 pictured.

A spokesperson said the keen weather watchers in the club were a bit excited about some possible snow-bearing weather this weekend but it wasn’t guaranteed.

“At this stage the opinion is that it’s worth keeping and eye on.”