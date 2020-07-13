Vandals cause thousands of dollars of National Park damage

Egmont National Park, which surrounds Mt Taranaki, is often targeted by vandals.

Families streaming up to the Manganui Skifield last week faced slippery roads after vandals took the closed entrance gate off its hinges and drove up, compacting the snow into ice.

Stratford District Council roading asset manager Stephen Bowden said the gate, which is council property, was removed on Wednesday night.

“They did this by cutting off a retaining bracket which is in place to prevent the gate being lifted.

“We don’t have the full cost available as the repairs are yet to be completed, but going by previous experience of vandalism to the gate, this could cost thousands of dollars.”

“It made it dangerous for people,” Stratford Mountain Club spokesman Rob Needs said.

A police spokesperson said as well as reports of the gate they also received calls about vehicles doing burnouts in the car park.

“A police unit attended but did not locate any vehicles.”

Vandalism in the Egmont National Park is common, the Department of Conservation said.

On average, it costs DOC approximately $6500 a year for materials and services to address issues including rubbish dumping and damage to gates, locks, buildings, amenity areas, outdoor furnishings, back-country huts, signs and structures.

It costs up to $2500 a year in wages for related work.

“Vandalism throughout the national park is unfortunately a regular occurrence and continues to cost taxpayers thousands of dollars every year,” Gareth Hopkins, DOC’s Taranaki operations manager, said in a statement.

“It’s diverting our budget and resources from core conservation work.

“If anyone visiting the national park sees damaged assets or vandalism occurring, we urge them to ring 0800 DOC HOT and report what they’ve seen.

“Of course, we don’t want members of the public putting themselves at risk if they’re witnessing vandals in action.

“If the vandalism is occurring while they’re there, they should call the police.”