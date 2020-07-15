Community and council vote for dogs to stay off Stratford's Broadway

Leashed canines will not be allowed on Stratford’s main street following a hearing at the council chambers on Tuesday. (File photo)

Dogs will not be allowed in the heart of a Taranaki town, despite councillors giving their backing earlier in the year.

Stratford District councillors made the U-turn after public consultation saw 25 written submissions come through on the Dog Control Policy and Control of Dogs Bylaw, with 21 of those against pooches in the CDB.

One submission also contained a petition with 19 signatures.

Long-standing councillor John Sandford said, overall, this was one of the biggest responses he’d seen.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Stratford’s Broadway and Prospero Place will remain dog free.

All but one councillor voted against leashed dogs being allowed on Broadway and Prospero Place, which was only a small part of the policy and bylaw, at a Policy and Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Submitters commented on dogs being a potential trip hazard, urine on store fronts, owners not picking up dog mess, and raised concerns about the safety of the elderly and children.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Min McKay was the only councillor who still wanted to see dogs on Broadway and Prospero Place. (File photo)

Councillor Min McKay said she could understand where submitters were coming from, but thought dogs could make the CBD a more vibrant place and encourage people to spend more time there.

McKay said she’d travelled overseas and seen places where there were no restrictions on canines.

“It does provide a really nice environment.”

The first-term councillor said she knew there were residents who had a legitimate fear of dogs, but “people also have a huge love for dogs”.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Safety had to be at the forefront of everything, councillor Grant Boyd said. (File photo)

Councillor Grant Boyde said he thought of Stratford as a “dog-friendly town” and still firmly believed that, despite voting against the motion.

Boyde said he walked the streets of Stratford to talk to businesses about their thoughts on dogs in the CBD and six were totally against, two were on the fence, and all the rest had no objections.

But Boyde said he totally agreed with the opposition.

“Safety’s at the forefront of everything and the decisions we make.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Councillors originally were in favour of dogs on Broadway, until public consultation. (File photo)

Other elected members said there were plenty more places to walk dogs in Stratford.

The bylaw and policy were adopted and will come in on Monday August 17, continuing to allow no dogs – other than service dogs and dogs in cars, as Mayor Neil Volzke suggested – in the CBD.