New half-roundabout in New Plymouth welcomed by businesses

A new half-roundabout that has been installed in Moturoa has been causing some confusion with motorists.

A dangerous New Plymouth intersection has been replaced with a $700,000 half roundabout to the delight of business owners, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for all motorists.

Moturoa pharmacy owner Neal Dorey thought the half-roundabout, at the intersection of Lawry St and State Highway 44, was a good thing, but it would take time for drivers to get used to.

Moturoa Pharmacy owner Neal Dorey welcomed the new roundabout, but was still waiting for the pedestrian crossing.

“It’s much better.

“Anything that makes people slow down and think.”

The half-roundabout was completed at the end of June by the New Zealand Transport Agency.

It consists of two give ways off Lawry and South Rd, a yellow cross-hatched section on Lawry St and a stop sign before entering State Highway 44.

The new half-roundabout was completed at the end of June.

Work on a traffic light pedestrian crossing was yet to be completed, due to Covid-19 delays.

Dorey said when the crossing is up and running, and motorists are used to the new half-roundabout, the shops will be a much safer place.

“The biggest concern was always the pedestrian crossing being close to the intersection.”

He hadn’t noticed an increase in traffic, but he was concerned about the quick indicating needing to be done to safely manoeuvre through the roundabout.

“I think that's going to be the biggest problem when you're coming down Lawry St.”

On Wednesday afternoon a car was almost t-boned after pulling out of Lawry St into oncoming traffic.

Dorey said the crossing was much better, but people needed to get used to it.

Sentiments Flowers owner Katrina Warren said the new half-roundabout was much better than the previous intersection, where 14 crashes had occurred since 2010.

Two of those crashes resulted in people being seriously injured.

”It's going good so far as I can see,” Warren said.

In an emailed statement, NZTA's Taranaki System Manager Ross I’Anson said the new half roundabout was chosen as it provides safer access at the intersection while maintaining enough space on the highway for trucks heading to Port Taranaki.

“Prior to these safety improvements, the intersection had poor visibility and its layout could be confusing for users.

“The half roundabout and signalised pedestrian crossing were identified as the best options for improving the safety and operation of the intersection for all users.

“These safety improvements also ensure priority for through traffic on SH44, while simplifying local connections with the state highway, and maintain and improve the perception of the Moturoa shops as a destination.”