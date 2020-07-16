Main highway south in Taranaki blocked after car hits power pole

Inmglewood firefighters attended the scene were a van hit a power pole south of the town on Thursday. (file photo)

State Highway Three just south of Inglewood has been closed after a van hit a power pole on Thursday afternoon.

The crash on Mountain Rd, between Durham Rd Lower and Norfolk Rd Upper, happened about 4.55pm and brought down power lines which blocked the highway and stopping trains travelling along the nearby rail link.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were at the scene while KiwiRail has been advised of the accident.

Two fire engines from Inglewood and an operational support vehicle from the brigade attended, fire chief Cameron Gillespie said.

“A van has collided with the power pole, splitting it and bringing lines down across the road and partially over the railway,” Gillespie said.

He said there was no one trapped in the vehicle and firefighters were assisting with traffic management.

A police spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A KiwiRail spokesman said the crash had delayed the freight service from Stratford to Whareroa.

“Our track staff are on site and we are awaiting clearance to resume the service.”

Powerco contactors had been called to isolate the power.

A spokeswoman said it was a low voltage line and power had been restored to customers on Mountain Rd by about 8pm.

”Powerco field crews have made the pole safe and it is expected to be replaced tomorrow.”

Diversions around the scene were in place for light vehicles but nothing was available for heavy vehicles.