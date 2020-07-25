Retired New Plymouth couple at end of tether after decades-long battle to buy their land

Ron and June Hill have a letter from 1982 they believed would allow them to buy their Egmont Village land freehold. It's been 38 years and they're still waiting.

All Ron and June Hill want to do is sell their property, downsize and retire for good – instead they lie awake at night worrying they won’t see that day.

For 38 years the pensioners have believed a letter from the Taranaki County Council (TCC) meant they would be able to buy their Egmont Village leasehold land one day.

They say need to be able to buy it to be able to sell it.

But so far that day hasn’t come and despite four attempts to sell the land they say buyers baulk when they find out it’s leasehold.

What’s more, they have recently discovered the land was declared a gravel reserve in 1879, further complicating the path to freehold.

The couple, who fell in love with the Alfred Rd section when they bought it in 1982, now fear they will forever be stuck with a property they can no longer manage.

They’ve had enough. They just want to get on with life before their health problems become too much.

“We’re on two pensions,” Ron said. “If we lose one of those pensions we can’t live here.”

The Hills claim their battle to freehold their property has been fought off and on since 1989, when the TCC turned into the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The pair just want to move to a smaller property buy are stuck until they can sell their property.

They claim they have never got an answer or explanation as to why they couldn’t buy the land.

“It gives us sleepless nights,” Ron said.

For its part the NPDC has said it had been working hard with the Hills.

“This involves multiple government agencies,” a spokesperson wrote in response to questions.

The council claimed the land was not owned by them, but the Crown.

However, documents provided by the Department of Conservation appear to show NPDC is the owner of the reserve land.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Ron and June fell in love with the property in 1982, after moving to New Plymouth from Northern Island 10 years prior.

The Hills now feel as though they have been left high and dry. They don’t know where to turn.

When they first moved onto the land the lease was $100 a year, before it moved up to $1000 and is now $5000.

“We have never missed a payment on the lease,” Ron said.

In the 1982 letter from the TCC it says the land was worth $50,000. Ron thinks they’ll have to pay around $200,000 for it today, if they ever get the chance.

June, 71, hopes everything starts moving soon – as they’re feeling more vulnerable by the day.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead in case it doesn’t happen – I’ve done that before, and I was disappointed.”