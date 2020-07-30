Don't be a tosser with rubbish - district council

New Plymouth District Council are putting new signs around the district to discourage fly-tipping.

They wanted you to give a s... about voting – now they're asking you not to be a tosser with your rubbish.

New Plymouth District Council has had 50 signs made to discourage fly tipping, which mayor Neil Holdom said has been a problem for decades.

“We just really want to tackle it at a community level because it's a community problem, not a council problem,” Holdom said.

The signs ask ‘why are you dumping rubbish here?’ and have three answers listed: ‘I’m a jerk’, ‘I don’t care about this community’, and ‘I think other people should clean up after me’.

READ MORE:

* Stratford is the most littered district in Taranaki, audit finds

* Lowest number of non-compliances reported in Taranaki since 2015



It then says: Don't be a tosser, dispose of your rubbish responsibly.

Thesigns cost the council $2800. Primo Wireless and Sign Design 2001 Ltd chipped in a further $115.

In 2019, the council made headlines with its poo emoji campaign, calling for people to ‘Give a s... – vote today’.

But Holdom said he was comfortable with the language on the rubbish signs.

Andy Jackson/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom is comfortable with new council rubbish signs telling people ‘Don’t be a tosser’.

“It’s appropriate. These are people that don't have a sense of connection to our community, and they are jerks, and we're calling that behaviour out.

“It's clear that it's predominantly rural areas where people are dumping this rubbish, and we know that members of our community are often just coming and cleaning it up themselves, as well as council.”

Holdom said it cost $8 for a bin of rubbish at the rubbish station, and added: “What does it cost to drive out into the countryside?

“Either we pay as a user-pays system or we all pay through our rates.”