New Plymouth Boys' High School beat rivals Francis Douglas Memorial College in annual sports exchange
New Plymouth Boys’ High School have kept their bragging rights after winning all three codes at the annual sports exchange with arch rival Francis Douglas Memorial College.
It was FDMC’s turn to host the exchange, which sees the schools field their top teams in rugby, basketball and football battle it out.
The atmosphere was tense at the First XV rugby game, which kicked off in pouring rain at noon with respective hakas, as NPBHS looked to defend their title, after winning in 2019.
Despite an early try, and having a roaring haka from their school mates in the stands, the FDMC First XV rugby team were unable to hold off NPBHS who secured a try later in the first half but missed a penalty kick, which could have put them in the lead.
At half time both teams were sitting on 5 points, but NPBHS took over the game in the second half, winning 22-5.
The NPBHS football team managed to score 3 goals to FDMC’s 1.
The NPBHS basketball team absolutely trounced their FDMC opponents, beating them 95-31.
