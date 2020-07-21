New Plymouth Boys' High School beat rivals Francis Douglas Memorial College in annual sports exchange

NPBHS centre Jone Rova scores a second half try at the annual NPBHS and FDMC sports exchange.

New Plymouth Boys’ High School have kept their bragging rights after winning all three codes at the annual sports exchange with arch rival Francis Douglas Memorial College.

Andy Jackson/Stuff NPBHS players celebrate a win at the final whistle.

It was FDMC’s turn to host the exchange, which sees the schools field their top teams in rugby, basketball and football battle it out.

Andy Jackson/Stuff NPBHS halfback Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith clears the ball from a ruck.

The atmosphere was tense at the First XV rugby game, which kicked off in pouring rain at noon with respective hakas, as NPBHS looked to defend their title, after winning in 2019.

Andy Jackson/Stuff FDMC senior students brave the cold conditions continuing with the tradition of painted on jerseys.

Andy Jackson/Stuff FDMC fullback Blake Christie scores the opening try.

Despite an early try, and having a roaring haka from their school mates in the stands, the FDMC First XV rugby team were unable to hold off NPBHS who secured a try later in the first half but missed a penalty kick, which could have put them in the lead.

Andy Jackson/Stuff NPBHS First XV captain Rowan Slater after the final whistle.

At half time both teams were sitting on 5 points, but NPBHS took over the game in the second half, winning 22-5.

Andy Jackson/Stuff NPBHS winger Samuela Vakadula keeps the ball alive after being pushed into touch by Denzell Sofeni.

The NPBHS football team managed to score 3 goals to FDMC’s 1.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Scott Manning tries to get past FDMC's Hamish McKie.

The NPBHS basketball team absolutely trounced their FDMC opponents, beating them 95-31.