Nurse gets struck off for racist comments in first hearing of its kind - then walks out during karakia

A Taranaki nurse has had her registration cancelled after making racist comments and working while suspended.

A Taranaki nurse has been deregistered for making racist comments against Māori on social media – and then walked out during a karakia to close proceedings against her.

On Wednesday, the second day of proceedings, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal found two charges against Deborah Kathryn Hugill were established, amounting to professional misconduct.

The Medical Council of New Zealand's Professional Conduct Committee (PPC) said it appeared to be the first tribunal case involving a practitioner making inappropriate comments on social media.

Tribunal chair Maria Dew QC said the only appropriate penalty included cancelling Hugill’s registration.

“The practitioner failed to show a sustained and genuine understanding or remorse for her highly offensive and racist comments.”

Dew said the conduct fell well below the expected standard of any registered nurse or health professional.

The first of the charges related to comments Hugill made on a New Zealand Nursing Organisation (NZNO) public Facebook page in May 2019 when commenting on a news article about Māori voices missing from a mental health and addictions inquiry.

In the post Hugill said Māori nurses were lazy, cunning and underhanded, got unfair handouts and spent a lot of time eating and going to meetings.

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal said because the nurse failed to show genuine understanding and remorse the only appropriate penalty was cancellation.

The comments drew complaints and, following a hearing by the Nursing Council, Hugill’s practising certificate was formally suspended on July 17, 2019.

The second charge related to Hugill continuing to work 13 shifts for Heritage Lifecare (HLL) at Elizabeth R Lifecare in Stratford and Telford Lifecare in Merrilands after her suspension.

As well as having her registration cancelled, Hugill was censured and ordered to pay 15 per cent of the costs of the hearing – a total of $8362.95.

The amount was a reflection of Hugill’s limited financial means.

She cannot reapply for her practising certificate for two years.

If and when she does she would have to complete a cultural confidence in nursing course as well as a New Zealand Nursing Council-approved ethics and code of conduct course, all of which Hugill would be required to pay for.

Dew acknowledged mana whenua for their “very special contribution” to the hearing, saying it was important for the tribunal to be part of restoring mana for Māori.

“Ms Hugill’s conduct has damaged that mana.”

Day two of the hearing, at Novotel hotel in New Plymouth, began with Cherene Neilson-Hornblow, who laid the initial complaint against Hugill’s comments, reading a statement of what she would like to see in terms of restoration.

Neilson-Hornblow was emotional as she told the tribunal Hugill had “trampled on the heads of our people”.

She said she would like to see Hugill make a formal apology to Taranaki whānui, whānau, hāpū, and iwi.

Neilson-Hornblow also wanted Hugill to apologise to Māori nurses, the New Zealand Nursing Council, as well as the organisations and individuals named by Hugill in her comments.

Dew said while the tribunal could not impose this, they hoped Hugill would apologise.

After the tribunal had announced its decision, a karakia was said to formally close proceedings.

At this point Hugill got to her feet and walked out of the room.

Once the hearing was over, Neilson-Hornblow and other witnesses were overcome with emotion and hugged in celebration.

“I’m just overwhelmed, I’m so pleased,” Neilson-Hornblow said.

“It’s thousands of years of injustices, it’s tears of joy.”

Neilson-Hornblow thanked the tribunal for being so thoughtful and the PCC’s legal counsel for the work they did.

“It’s a triumphant day, not just for Taranaki but for the whole of Māoridom,” Neilson-Hornblow said.