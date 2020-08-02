Taranaki expat cried when, after nine weeks in lockown, she was allowed out for exercise

Tahlia Griffin is a New Plymouth expat living in London and had to isloate for nine weeks.

After spending nine weeks isolating in a small London apartment, Taranaki expat Thalia Griffin shed tears of joy when she was finally able to go outside for a run.

After a short holiday at home in New Plymouth, Griffin had left for London, her home of four years, on the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Alert Level 4 lockdown.

When the 31-year-old arrived at Heathrow Airport she was told she needed to self-isolate for 12 weeks because she has an auto-immune deficiency.

Fortunately, after nine weeks of lockdown she was deemed to be at moderate risk and given the all clear to leave her home.

“I was extremely happy. I actually cried when I went out for exercised.”

Restrictions were still in place, however, so she was only allowed to meet one person outside at a park and cafés, restaurants and retail shops remained closed.

“A week or two weeks later they changed it to be able to see six people outside of your household.”

To survive the nine weeks she made eating healthy food a priority and did her best with at-home workouts.

“But we had good weather here so that made a difference. And we have a garden, so anything I needed to do I would try and be outside when it was nice.

“And I kept busy with my own projects and admin to try and not go crazy.”

And although Griffin is back to work as a nanny, and some restrictions have been relaxed, social distancing remains in place.

"You have the freedom to go out and do these things, but it still doesn’t feel the same.”