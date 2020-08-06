Police make arrest after assault leaves victim with facial injuries

A man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure after a serious assault in New Plymouth in the early hours of Sunday morning. (file photo)

A 27-year-old male has been arrested and charged following a weekend incident in which two men were attacked by a group in New Plymouth.

One of the victims suffered significant facial injuries, police have revealed.

The assault happened on Courtenay St, opposite Burger King and Pak ‘N Save, about 3am on Sunday and followed an altercation earlier on Saturday night near Club 55.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said as the men began walking home they realised they were being followed by a group who chased and attacked them.

One of the victims was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with significant facial injuries but was later discharged.

Bouterey said the 27-year-old had been charged with injuring with intent to injure but police were still looking for the others.

“Our information is that there was a group of people involved. There was other people around because a member of the public called out to them to stop.”

He appealed to anyone who was in the area or had any information about the assault to contact New Plymouth police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.