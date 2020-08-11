Election 2020: Te Tai Hauāuru hopeful quietly confident in a race to watch

Labour MP for Te Tai Hauāuru Adrian Rurawhe is standing again for the seat, which will be one to watch at this year's general election.

Adrian Rurawhe says the best measure of whether he is successful in his job as an MP is whether he gets re-elected.

It happened in 2017, when he won Te Tai Hauāuru for a second term with 9791 votes.

His closest rival, by a margin of 1039 votes, was Howie Tamati, who stood for the Māori Party.

This election, Te Tai Hauāuru could be one of the more interesting races to watch as the Labour incumbent’s main competition for the seat comes in the form of Māori Party co-leader, and South Taranaki iwi boss, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

While he never takes anything for granted, Rurawhe is confident about his chances of returning to Parliament, although he never loses sleep over it.

“It’s not worth worrying about; you either trust the people or you don’t.”

The people of Te Tai Hauāuru, which is one of seven Māori seats in New Zealand, are populated across an extensive part of the western side of the north Island, including Tokoroa, Taranaki, Taihape and right down south to Porirua.

Rurawhe said there were more than 21 iwi groups across the electorate, too.

Despite first entering Parliament in 2014, Rurawhe has been part of campaigns in Te Tai Hauāuru since 2002, work which resulted in the creation of a large voter database.

It was this resource he intended to call upon again and said the most effective method to reach people was still one of the simplest: knocking on doors.

At the moment, he said the most pressing concern in the electorate was job security, in light of Covid-19, and the uncertainty people felt about their economic futures.

“That’s coming through loud and clear.”

The 59-year-old, who is ranked 24 on the Labour Party list, pointed to his involvement in seeing legislation pass which affected his constituents directly as one of his key achievements in the past three years.

In Taranaki, this included the Waitara Lands Act and Te Ture Haeata ki Parihaka/Pariahaka Reconciliation Act.

Promoting projects of groups and iwi was another win for the politician, who lives near Whanganui.

An important plank of his role was working alongside his staff to resolve issues experienced by his constituents.

“There are a lot of aspects to being a Member of Parliament that a lot of people don’t see.”

When he first got the job, he felt like a fish out of water and said he resorted to what he used to do when sitting on the paepae of the marae and needed help understanding something.

This meant seeking out the “kaumātua” in the House of Representatives, and in Rurawhe’s case this was fellow Labour MP Trevor Mallard, whose most recent role was as speaker.

Getting to grips with the rules and procedures paid off for Rurawhe, who was appointed to an assistant speaker role during the last term, something he took as a “really strong compliment”.

His own areas of interests while working as an MP included gambling and harm reduction, internal affairs and civil defence.