One of the country's first nurse practitioners wins two-year battle to become affiliated provider with Southern Cross

Cardiology nurse practitioner Brigitte Lindsay has become an affiliated provider with Southern Cross after a two year battle.

A Taranaki health worker who is part nurse and part doctor has won a two-year fight to become affiliated with the country's largest private healthcare provider.

Brigitte Lindsay was the first nurse practitioner in Taranaki, but said a lack of understanding around the role and what she does had led to her lengthy struggle with Southern Cross Health Insurance.

Lindsay, who specialises in cardiology, said her affiliation would give patients with conditions such as heart failure, heart rhythm disturbances, and coronary artery disease an option to be seen within a week rather than waiting months to see a cardiologist doctor.

“I’ve been working with Southern Cross for a while saying ‘here I am, I can do something, I’ve got this experience please use me’ and eventually, now, they have finally taken it on board.”

Her application was approved this month, and she became one of the first private nurse practitioner providers in the country, which Southern Cross told Lindsay was a ‘milestone event’.

The nurse practitioner role was launched in New Zealand in 2001, and is described by the Ministry of Health as ‘a way of combining the best of nursing with some skills from medicine’.

There are around 400 nurse practitioners around the country, and they can diagnose, prescribe medicine, and read test results - but they're not doctors.

“You’re working at the level of a doctor,” Lindsay said.

“You have to have a master’s degree, you have to have at least four years’ experience in your area of expertise, and you’re allowed to do tests and investigations as a doctor.”

Lindsay, originally from Zimbabwe, became a registered nurse in the UK in 1988 and then moved to New Zealand with Kiwi husband Todd and sons Connor and Keegan.

She qualified as a nurse practitioner at the end of 2006 in New Zealand, but said it took another eight months to get hired due to people not understanding what she could do.

She says she is an untapped source of information and another option for people with heart failure and other cardiac conditions.

“I had to make a whole new business case, but my heart failure clinics I was running were so successful I was able to say, ‘Look, I’m stopping them coming into hospital, I’m giving them support, and teaching them how to care for their heart failure’.”

As well as working in public health at Taranaki District Health Board, Lindsay operates her private practice out of Carefirst Medical Centre.

She began looking at getting registered with Southern Cross in 2018 to give patients the option of being covered by their health insurance.

But the lack of understanding of her role and the fact there were no other affiliated nurse practitioners with Southern Cross, meant Lindsay had to prove her skills.

This included putting together an argument for the services she could provide and getting references from cardiologists around the country before it got approved.

“I believe can really enhance the services that are out there and help people, I’m really passionate about cardiology and believe I’m an untapped source.

“But people don’t know I’m here.”