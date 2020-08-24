Taranaki hospo players' mixed views on meal subsidy petition

Co-owner of Arranged Marriage Sree Nair thinks the idea of a $20 per person meal subsidy was great, not just for business but for the community.

Taranaki restaurateurs have mixed views on a petition calling the Government to spend $27 million on meal discounts to prevent widespread closures and job losses.

The Restaurant Association launched the petition, calling for subsidies of up to $20 per person for meals served at restaurants, cafes and bars, based on the United Kingdom’s “Eat Out to Help Out” initiative.

It would apply to food (not alcohol) served in-house from Tuesday to Thursday.

Sree Nair, co-owner of Arranged Marriage on New Plymouth’s Devon St East, said it was a great idea, not just for hospitality businesses but the community as well.

“A lot of people are facing different problems like losing jobs or hours reduced. It’s good for them to go out. It’s giving them a way to enjoy it.

“I read that a few people were saying it’s wasting money, and it’s not. We have to think of different ways. It's money that will go back to the Government as well.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff David Stones, owner of Good Home and The Rooftop Bar, thought there were better options out there than a subsidy.

But David Stones, owner of the Good Home New Plymouth, believed there could be a better solution.

“Anything that helps the sector is great, that’s for sure, but I’m not sure it’s the best bang for buck to help.

“There may be other sector specific initiatives that could be better.”

Stones said it would have to help the business, the employees, and the economy, and he wasn’t sure the idea of a $20 per person meal subsidy ticked all those boxes.

The sector had been hit exceptionally hard and needed targeted support but Stones thought a cash grant might be better suited.

“Then we can decide how that’s going to help us with wages or costs and each business can make their own mind up on how they spend it.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Hour Glass co-owner Mark Louis thought the $20 meal subsidy was a great way to get people spending money.

Mark Louis, owner of The Hour Glass and Polpetta, thought it was a good idea as it meant people would spend money, which the industry needed.

“It was going all right and then going back to level 2, it’s definitely slowed things. It might help boost things again.

“That money all flows. If people are spending more money dining, then that money just flows around the community.”

Barbara Olsen-Henderson, Restaurant Association Taranaki branch president and owner of Lemonwood Eatery in Oakura, said the region’s hospitality business had been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with many struggling to keep their doors open.

The hospitality sector contributes more than $11 billion to the economy and employs more than 133,000 people, but had not received any targeted help and 50 Restaurant Association members had already shut permanently, with the loss of about 1000 jobs.

“This initiative puts much needed money back into our businesses, helping us to retain hard-working employees whilst also incentivising locals to eat out again.”