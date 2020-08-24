Landowners claim they were 'overlooked' in $200m Mt Messenger bypass deal

Taranaki farmer Tony Pascoe and wife Debbie are appealing an Environment Court decision that determined they were not considered guardians of the land needed for the $200m Mt Messenger bypass.

An appeal case that is seen by many as the final hurdle for Taranaki’s $200 million Mt Messenger bypass project began at the High Court in New Plymouth on Monday.

Farmers Tony and Debbie Pascoe and the Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust, which is connected to the Poutama hapū, are appealing a 2019 Environment Court decision that ruled they were not guardians of the land needed for the bypass and therefore did not require recognition under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Instead, the court found that Ngāti Tama had mana whenua (cultural rights) over the land and so it was appropriate for the North Taranaki iwi to be the only body referred to in terms of addressing cultural matters.

Earlier this year Ngāti Tama members approved the bypass plan, which involved a mitigation and compensation payment, a land swap and employment opportunities for iwi members.

Representing the Pascoes and Poutama at Monday’s appeal, being heard by Justice Christine Grice, Nelson lawyer Sue Grey said they had been “overlooked” during the planning of the bypass.

READ MORE:

* High Court appeal related to $200m Mt Messenger bypass to begin

* Taranaki couple fear bypasss will force them out of their home

* Special hui for iwi to vote on $200m Mt Messenger bypass deal



“The focus has been on reaching an agreement with Ngāti Tama, and Poutama, and Mr and Mrs Pascoe have been seen as potential impediments to that settlement and largely sidelined.”

Grey said Poutama’s time on the land could be traced back to the 1300s, with burial grounds dating back to the 1800s, and it had been recognised as an iwi authority in the past.

She said Debbie Pascoe’s great-great-grandmother was born at Mōkau and Tony Pascoe had lived on his land, which his parents bought, his whole life.

The couple fear they will be forced off the land if the bypass goes ahead.

Grey said the Environment Court had recognised the effect of the project on the Pascoe family as “very severe”.

“They would be unable to live in their home during construction and that construction [would take] a minimum of three years,” she said.

“They have already had several unsettled years of not knowing with the project.”

Marie Gibbs, from Poutama, also addressed the court about the hapū’s identity and claim to the land despite a lack of documentation.

Gibbs gave several reasons why Poutama was a recognised Māori entity, including historical links and events, and affidavits from people connected to the hapū not happy with the decision of the Environment Court not to include it.

“Essentially the Environment Court wiped all the history that had happened before, extinguished Poutama’s rights and said prove it,” Gibbs said.

The judge said it was a late stage to be introducing affidavits as new evidence, and she would reserve her decision on whether to allow it.

Paul Beverley, lawyer for Waka Kotahi (NZTA), said the Pascoes and the Poutama were seeking to ask the judge to revisit facts of the case.

But the High Court had to be satisfied an error of law had been made, Beverley said.

“There is no general right of appeal under the RMA.”

The issue was what this court could be asked to do, Beverley said.

NZTA could have received the land under the Public Works Act, he said, but had made the decision not to go ahead without Ngati Tama’s approval.

This is because the land had been confiscated and was returned to the iwi under a Treaty of Waitangi settlement, he said.

The hearing continues on Tuesday.

A long drive to protest

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Des Watson, Iselde De Boam, Scott Barrett (back), Bridie Munro, George Johnston are against the $200m Mt Messenger bypass.

On Monday morning a group of five protesters stood outside the courthouse calling for the bypass to be scrapped for environmental reasons.

Iselde De Boam said the group had driven up from Wellington, the South Island and Whanganui and had taken a couple of days off to protest.

It was De Boam’s first protest and she said she had decided to take part because of what would be lost if the bypass was built.

“These are old habitats you can’t replace,” she said.