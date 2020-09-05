The man of many walls: Mural painter Milarky

For years Milarky has painted a figure with long hair and beard, wearing a cap.

Steadily, surely, he’s turned into that person.

“I painted long hair and a beard and then it happened,” he says, from his studio adjoining his new gallery in central New Plymouth.

Unconsciously, the mural painter has embraced Oscar Wilde’s famous quote: “Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.”

“I think I’m always behind my work,” Milarky says, explaining how he might paint something and maybe a year later understand its meaning.

“I work on something and don’t realise what I’m doing.”

READ MORE:

* Conductive Education Taranaki fundraiser postponed, but art auction going ahead

* Children give their pepeha in art works

* Taranaki artist's new mural is certainly deep



Some of his works, big and small, could be considered prophetic because he’s painted many people wearing face masks, years before the world was slammed by Covid-19.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff One of Milarky’s “nauts” floats on the Escape Coffee building in down-town New Plymouth.

“It’s been quite weird that a lot of my things have aligned with that.”

The most eerie prediction hangs above the door inside his studio. It’s of a woman wearing a face-scarf painted with a world map, including New Zealand.

This was painted in 2015, way before the novel coronavirus pandemic arrived.

“The mask thing… I might have to change that in the future because people might think I was talking about that the whole time.”

Art has also taken him on many, many roads and led to a slow-burn change in identity.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff In 2011 Radford Scott held the solo exhibition Milarky Side.

His original name is Damin Radford Scott, but he’s slowly morphing into the one-word artist. There’s another side to him too, but for clarity’s sake we’re not going to talk about that.

“Milarky gets most of my time – I don’t think Damin gets much time; he gets less and less.”

The title Milarky was plucked from his mind when he was a young street painter and learnt he needed a name.

He knows it’s not spelt the traditional way – Malarkey – but it sounds the same and he quite likes its meaning, discovered about five years after he adopted it. The Oxford Dictionary definition is “humbug, nonsense”.

It’s almost as mysterious as the painter, whose studio is black and white.

The walls, floor and ceiling are white, the furniture is black, there’s a black bike leaning against a wall, and a softball bat painted black and white, as his skateboard.

He’s wearing a white button-up shirt beneath a black suit with waistcoat, “Milarky” painted in white on a sleeve. He’s wearing Nike high-tops and a white cap with a black Sea Shepherd logo taped to the front.

“It’s one less decision I have to make,” he says referring to his limited colour choice.

The man of many walls has painted about 10 large murals in New Plymouth and more throughout New Zealand and around the world. His latest is an astronaut or “naut” as he calls them, floating on the Liardet St side of Escape Coffee.

His preference is the big mural work. “I could do a wall every week, but I just stick to one a year in New Plymouth,” he says, talking about not over-saturating his hometown. “I do paint more walls, just not here.”

Once he’s sprayed, brushed and rolled a painting on to a wall in a public place, Milarky detaches himself from it, just like an untethered astronaut in the vastness of space.

“I have no attachment to it. Once I’ve painted it, it’s not mine anymore; I have given it away.”

By chance, one of his huge figures is painted on a wall beside his new exhibition space, where he will be showing artworks on inside walls.

On a damp day, he stands beside the entrance to his gallery, where his name is written black on black, and half a white ribbon bearing the word Milarky hangs limply to one side.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Taranaki artist Milarky works on a mural on the outside of the Escape coffee building in central New Plymouth.

“I’ve never had a front door before,” he says, standing in the alleyway that leads to The Jewel and the Jeweller, Billow and his own place for shows.

Not quite ready for the public, Milarky’s gallery was officially opened by the New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom at 8.20am on August 20, 2020.

“I really wanted to have that date. I thought I’d have everything ready by then…”

But he will by September 11, when he’ll have a celebratory opening, and he’s got something special planned for the Taranaki Arts Trail, which has partnered with the 10-day Taranaki Garden Festival for the first time.

For the trail, on from October 30 to November 1, he will be “showing a whole lot of older works dug out from the archives and experimental unexhibited works (available ones)”.

This whole staying-in-one-place idea is new for the 32-year-old vegan, who has been on the move for years. “I’ve got my first bookshelf.”

It holds philosophy books. He picks up Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari and then talks about being influenced by Alan Watts early on. “It’s really hard to shift your perspective without learning other ways,” Milarky says.

After gaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Massey University, where his studies were “basically critical thinking”, Milarky hit the road for his Masters

“The biggest project was the nomadic residency – five years travelling the States and studying nomadism,” Milarky says.

“I had a lot of vehicle problems. I was travelling with a lot of paint and equipment so I couldn’t get a bus or hitchhike, but I did have somewhere to sleep at night.”

On his journey, he painted in out-of-the way places he’d rather not identify, did some long hauls and learnt about theoretical, cultural, financial and physical borders.

His initial learning was removing his ignorance around how able he would be living as a nomad. “There were so many layers and limitations.”

Over those years, Milarky did three-month stints, slipping in and out of the US numerous times.

During his travels, Milarky went to Standing Rock, the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. He went asking himself questions: “Am I allowed to be here? Is it cultural appropriation?”

He knew the importance of the protest to prevent an oil pipeline crossing beneath the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, as well as under part of Lake Oahe near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

“I unconsciously thought – don’t go there to take for myself, but to give.”

Milarky teamed up with Jay, who had a truck called LoveWater, which was a nine-part purifying system.

While the nomadic artist did paint a few things for a few people at Standing Rock, his role was to help Jay provide the protestors with the exact thing they were trying to protect – fresh water.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Once Milarky’s sprayed, brushed and rolled a painting on to a wall in a public place, he detaches himself from it, just like an untethered astronaut in the vastness of space.

For more than a month, he stayed at the protest site delivering purified water. “It gave me a better understanding about what colonisation was. There are a lot of fights happening, but you don’t always have the right to stand at the front and throw your opinions around,” he says.

The former Spotswood College student completed his thesis research with a final trip to the US, which finished in December. He’s had two exhibitions and still needs to complete a film he’s making from “a huge amount of footage”.

As well as being a nomad – albeit a settled one – Milarky slips in and out of a nocturnal lifestyle. A couple of times he’s tried to establish a daily practice, but that hasn’t worked.

“I’m awake when I’m awake and asleep when I’m asleep.”

When he’s working on a project or towards an exhibition, he may push himself beyond the sleep threshold. “Being tired is quite focus-orientated. If I’m tired, I probably work more.”

Working in his studio at night means he’s less likely to be interrupted and he has been known to paint for 20 hours straight, listening to soundtrack music by the likes of Hans Zimmer, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross on loop.

While Milarky is an established artist, whose murals turn ordinary walls into space-age visions, he still goes on secret missions.

“I still do a few hidden ones.”

These are works painted in out-of-the-way spots – “places no one really goes, that don’t get given any care, so (why not) go add to them”.

“They are the important ones to me. If people find them, that’s pretty cool,” he says, with an enigmatic smile.