New Tongapōrutu block finally set to open

They have been a long time coming, but the toilets at a famous tourist spot in north Taranaki will be operational soon.

The toilet at Tongapōrutu, near the Three Sisters rock formations, has long been recognised as inadequate, and temporary toilets, costing nearly $800 a day to operate, were installed in December 2018.

They were removed in April last year, having cost New Plymouth ratepayers more than $100,000, and the district council announced it was looking at building a permanent replacement with a draft budget of $500,000.

The cost is now put at $435,000 and within budget, New Plymouth District Council infrastructure and assets manager David Langford said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Cafe and takeaways set to open at Tongapōrutu in converted shipping containers

* Back your Backyard: Tongapōrutu - a view worth making the turn off for

* North Taranaki State Highway fixes out for tender



The project was originally set to be finished before last summer; then it was hoped to have it completed during the last summer season, but, with another winter wrapping up, the new block is only now nearing completion.

Both equipment and work have been delayed by covid.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Tongapōrutu is famous for its Three Sisters rock formations.

Langford said the project was part of a programme to update the 43 public toilets NPDC runs around the district.

“The new block will provide modern, more environmentally-friendly toilets for this popular coastal spot.

“We’re hoping to have it finished next month but that will depend on the weather and whether the Covid-19 alert level stays the same.”