Jewellery line released to celebrate 30 years of Daffodil Day

The Taranaki Cancer Society created a fundraising jewellery line during lockdown with Bill Roy and Lynette Rowan from Dalgleish Diamonds as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

During lockdown, fundraiser and events co-ordinator for the society Cassie Rowe and Dalgleish Diamond Jeweller owners Bill Roy and Lynette Rowan put their heads together and created a jewellery line for the 30th anniversary of Daffodil Day, which took place on Friday.

It took Roy about two weeks to come up with the designs over lockdown.

“It was a good opportunity and good project for us to work on.”

The range features a daffodil on both stirling silver and 9ct gold that includes a bracelet charm, a necklace, and earrings.

There is also the 18ct gold pendant, surrounded with 30 cut diamonds, which is one for every year.

There is also room for people to have words, dates and names engraved on the back of pieces as well.

Rowe said they had already sold a few of the pieces and would look at making more if there is demand.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Cassie Rowe from the Taranaki Cancer Society and Bill Roy from Dalgleish worked together to create the line.

“We have had so many people wanting to see and buy the jewellery,” she said.

No other regional cancer society branch had ever done something like this and all proceeds would remain in Taranaki.

Rowe said it was also a great chance for the society to give back to a local business, which had supported them.

“We wanted to support local as local businesses that usually support us are really hurting,” she said.

The jewellery is available to buy at Dalgleish Diamond Jewellers, Studio 18, the Taranaki Cancer Society and online nationwide.