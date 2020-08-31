Man sentenced for sexual exploitation of vulnerable person

A New Plymouth man has been sentenced for sexual exploitation of an impaired person. (file photo)

A man who performed sexual acts on a vulnerable person and then left him alone after promising to return with pizza has been sentenced in court.

Dion Jade Suthon appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday for sentencing on a charge of sexual exploitation of a person with significant impairment, having previously pleaded guilty after a sentencing indication and having further charges dropped.

According to the summary of facts, Suthon met his 18-year-old victim at the Crave Club on Devon St in February 2018.

The next day, Suthon saw the victim in the city centre and they got talking.

The victim wanted to look at classic cars that were on show in Devon St.

Suthon offered to drive him but instead took him to a fast food restaurant and told him to stay in the car while he ordered.

When he came out he told the victim they would go for a tiki tour while they waited, and he drove to the rear of the TSB Stadium, parking in a secluded area out of public view.

He then tried to get the victim to perform sexual acts on him before doing sexual acts to the victim, which the victim did not want.

The victim was in pain and told Suthon to stop but he continued.

Afterwards he told the victim to promise not to tell anyone. Feeling scared, the victim agreed, the summary said.

Suthon told him to get out of the car.

He said he would get some drinks and pizzas and return, but he never did.

The victim suffered significant abdominal pain through the following week.

On February 21 the victim attended a medical appointment with a support person and told what had happened, which led to police being contacted and the next day the victim was medically examined.

Suthon acknowledged meeting the victim but denied any sexual contact.

In court on Friday, Judge Gregory Hikaka noted that as well as physical pain, Suthon's behaviour had saddened and angered the victim, who was a vulnerable person.

But he also noted Suthon's remorse, willingness to engage in restorative justice and steps taken since the matter had been before the court.

Suthon was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention with six months of post-detention conditions and ordered to pay emotional harm reparation of $2000 in weekly installments, which he had offered to do.