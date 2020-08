Someone has been taken to hospital via helicopter asking crashing their motorbike into someone else’s.

One person has been helicoptered to Taranaki Base Hospital with moderate injuries after a collision involving two people on motorbikes.

Police were alerted to the crash, on Titahi Rd, Pihama, around 12pm on Sunday.

An ambulance and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter attended.

The other motorbike rider was assessed but transported away privately.