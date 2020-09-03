New Plymouth multi-sport hub plans launched

Plans for a proposed multi sport hub in New Plymouth, the first phase of which will cost $62.5 million.

Ambitious plans for Taranaki community sporting codes to share the New Plymouth Raceway have been set out – but they come with a hefty price tag.

The proposed multi-sport hub includes a six-court indoor stadium, a hockey turf, and facilities to accommodate a range of other sports and activities including rugby, netball, football, volleyball, badminton and cricket.

But if the whole plan were to be built now it would cost $91million, Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr said after Thursday’s launch at the TSB Stadium.

‘’But we’ve always said we’d do a phased approach, and based on a needs assessment we know the indoor stadium and hockey turf have to come first.’’

The first phase of the hub, an indoor stadium 3.5 times bigger than the TSB Stadium, the hockey turf and supporting infrastructure, would cost $62.5m.

The first thing is to submit the project to the New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) Long Term Plan (LTP), Carr said.

‘’Which is June 2021.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Sports Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr after the launch on Thursday.

If it gets into the plan, Carr wants the project set down for 2022, so building could start in 2023, with construction potentially taking 18 months.

There’s a four or five year process to go through from now, he said, before they start thinking about the second phase, which includes an artificial turf, netball courts, two cricket pitches and four grass fields that could be used for football or rugby.

Carr said they are looking at other funding sources, but need to wait until the project gets into NPDC’s long-term plan to see what the council’s contribution would be.

‘’We’ve always said it would be a shared contribution.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Representatives of the Taranaki Sports Collective at the New Plymouth Raceway the site of a proposed new multi sports hub.

The plan has been developed by specialist sports architects and planners in consultation with sporting organisations, Te Atiawa, New Plymouth District Council and New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

A needs assessment showed basketball, volleyball and hockey did not have enough space while premier netball also were short of indoor competition space.

New Plymouth High School head boy Brooklyn Greer-Atkins, 17 said he was really excited about the proposal.

‘’It’s a really positive thing we’re doing here and I think it’s really important for the future. Not only for the future of our young kids who can come here from all different codes, but for the future of our community, because I think it’ll be more than just a hub to come and play sport and watch sport it’ll be a community centre that everyone can come and gather and watch friends and whanau play.’’

Taranaki hockey board member Phil Hanser said the project was for future generations.

‘’We are at full capacity. We’d had double digit growth year on year and we’re really struggling with turf time. Hockey is on the critical cusp of needing to do something.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Football Taranaki Operations Manager Brent Youngson applaudes the collective approach taken by Taranaki sporting codes.

Taranaki Football operations manager Brent Youngson said it was great that all the sports had come together.

‘’I think the collective approach gives us the best chance of getting projects like this up and running.’’

Youngson wouldn’t comment on how the proposed Football Hub, to be built just north of New Plymouth, would affect football’s involvement in the multi-sport hub.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships Emma Speight said they recognised the need for a multi-sport facility.

“To enable the smooth delivery of this project, Waka Kotahi is working with New Plymouth District Council to identify any early concerns that could arise on the state highway network as a result of the development,” she said in a press statement.