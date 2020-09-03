Taranaki Sawmills fined $231,000 after most of man's hand severed

Taranaki Sawmills Ltd was fined $231,000 for a work place accident that severed two-thirds of a man’s hand. (file photo)

A young man has told a court of the moment his life changed forever as he worked in a Taranaki sawmill.

On February 27, 2018, the then 18-year-old’s arm was dragged into the cutting tools of a machine.

Three of his fingers and two-thirds of his right hand were severed, while half of his index finger was also amputated.

“I looked down at my hand and then ran up the aisle yelling out for help at the same time," the now 21-year-old told the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday at the sentencing of his employer, Taranaki Sawmills Ltd.

“Someone came over and saw my fingers were gone and another person came over and took me up to the smoko room.”

The man, who has name suppression, was immediately flown to Waikato Hospital where surgeons removed a rib to try to recreate an index finger.

He initially spent three weeks in hospital and has had five surgeries so far, with a further one planned to remove plates from his reconstructed finger as well attempting to reconnect nerves and tendons.

“I have no movement in my forefinger and I am only able to get a pinch grip by my thumb putting pressure against the finger.”

He said he used to ride motorbikes, kayak and work on cars, and had planned to get a full apprenticeship in fitting engineering, but he was now unsure if he would be able to do it.

“Every single plan I had was left waiting from the day I was hurt.”

He said people now looked at him differently.

“I feel some of my friends have walked away as they don’t want to have anything to do with me. It has shown me what people really are.

“One day I was in the hot bread shop and a mother and child were there and the mother saw my hand and hid the child from seeing me.”

He said the first year had been one of the hardest times of his life.

“Now I am getting used to it and realising that it is what I am going to be for the rest of my life.

“I don’t like people seeing me upset but I am determined to move forward.”

Judge Chris Sygrove fined Taranaki Sawmills Ltd $231,000, ordered it to pay emotional harm reparation of $40,000 to the victim, along with $3292.70 for consequential loss, and $2038.46 in costs to WorkSafe New Zealand.

Sygrove noted the company had immediately paid the victim $15,000 for emotional harm, which he ordered to be subtracted from the $40,000.

He also acknowledged the machine had been in operation for 30 years without incident.

“But that doesn’t excuse what happened.”

Taranaki Sawmills, of Bell Block, had immediately installed a safety guard on the machine following the accident, had engaged in a restorative justice conference with the injured worker and had offered training along with ongoing employment when he was ready to return to work, Sygrove said.

The company’s chief executive Tom Boon had apologised and acknowledged the accident shouldn’t have happened, he said.