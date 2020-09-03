Council rebuts assertion over Green School funding

James Shaw in the leaked video from a video conference meeting with Green Party members.

The New Plymouth District Council has moved to separate itself from the furore over the Government's decision to give $11.7 million to the Taranaki Green School, after a video was leaked in which Green Party co-leader James Shaw told party members the council was a “funding partner”.

RNZ published a video of James Shaw during a conference call on Friday with green party members, in which he said Minister of Education Chris Hipkins gave the Green School project tacit approval because of its funding partnership with the New Plymouth District Council.

In the video, Shaw said: "He [Hipkins] did say that - assuming everything else being equal - as long as the funding partner is the [New Plymouth District] Council, which it is, that he was okay with it."

In a statement on Thursday, Shaw said the comment, made during a videoconference with party members was a simple error.

“At the time the ministers approved the project, the council had been proposed for being the one to hold the contract.

“In the end, Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) decided not to go with that option and to hold the contract themselves,” he said.

“As ministers don’t get involved in the contracting once the projects are approved, I didn’t know CIP had decided to hold the contract itself.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A funding grant for the Green School has outraged Taranaki schools and Green Party members.

In an emailed statement, New Plymouth District Council chief executive Craig Stevenson said the council’s only link to the Green School project was that of regulator for building and resource consents.

It was not a funding partner.

Mayor Neil Holdom had written a letter of endorsement for the project, of which the council was aware.

“The Mayor’s role is to advocate for investment from Central Government and that’s why he writes dozens of letters of support for multiple groups, businesses and organisations to ensure Taranaki gets its fair share of New Zealand’s funding pie,” he said.

The $11.7 million in public funding going to the private Green School outraged many Taranaki schools and also enraged many Green Party members as the money goes against the party’s policy to phase out public funding for private schools.

On Tuesday, Shaw apologised for the decision and said if given another chance he would not support the project.

The money comes from the Government’s $3 billion fund for “shovel ready” infrastructure, which was looking for scores of projects to get started to stimulate the economy.