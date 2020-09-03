Taranaki nurses strike as part of nationwide protest

Nurses at New Plymouth's Puke Ariki landing joined a strike involving thousands of their colleagues across the country on Thursday.

Taranaki nurses gathered at New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki landing on Thursday, in a show of solidarity with thousands of colleagues wanting pay parity with district health board staff who work in similar roles.

Across the country, 3000 general practice nurses and 500 administration staff went on strike, with Covid-19 testing not directly impacted by the strike action.

The strike was backed by senior hospital doctors and dentists who belonged to the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

Sarah Dalton, ASMS executive director, said it was unfair pay disparity existed between groups of workers with the same qualifications and experience.

“These nurses are at the coalface of our communities and the Covid pandemic has served to highlight the essential service they provide,” she said.