Public show support for Taranaki pathology staff's strike for fair pay

Taranaki Pathology Services staff protested outside their collection centre in New Plymouth on Friday morning.

The sound of tooting horns filled New Plymouth’s Vivian St on Friday morning as drivers showed their support for striking private lab workers.

Around 34 Taranaki Apex union members stood outside Taranaki Pathology Services protesting for fair pay.

They are among as many as 700 workers from Southern Community Laboratories in Wellington, Gisborne and the South Island who were striking.

Staff say they are over-worked, under-recognised, and want to be paid the same as their District Health Board counterparts.

“We’re across five different sites in Taranaki so it’s really good for us to come together and have a chance to support each other,” Matthew Fawkner, Taranaki Pathology Services’ senior scientist and union delegate, said.

“Especially those taking the blood, which can be really high pressure. It’s nice to have their colleagues stand beside them.”

Lab workers have been dealing with a high workload as tens of thousands of Kiwis heed the call to get tested each week.

Apex has said the strike will not affect urgent Covid-19 testing.

Mediation between Taranaki Pathology Services and its Australian owner, Healthscope, was due to take place on Thursday, which Healthscope hoped would avert the strike.

However, that was cancelled as they were unable to prepare a new offer due to the wider strike with Southern Community Laboratories (SCL).

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Senior scientist and union delegate Matthew Fawkner said it was great for all the staff to stand together and support one another.

Fawkner said the strike was also about the fact they’d had multiple ownerships in the last few years.

“Every time they’re not willing to recognise past service, they say it’s a clean slate.

“Well, some lab staff have been working close to 40 years in Taranaki so it’s a real kick in the guts to not have that recognised in terms of annual leave, long service leave, and recognition of your experience to move forward in the pay scale. It all just gets wiped.”

The sun was shining for the protestors as they held signs saying ‘honk to help’, ‘lab workers keep NZ safe’, and ‘support your local lab workers’.

The support from the public had been great, Fawkner said.

“We even had a guy stop and give us an apple to make sure we’re well sustained.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The workers had great support with the public with most people tooting their horn as they went past.

“It’s really important for Taranaki to have a good, local lab and that got shown up by the whole Covid thing.”

Fawkner said as the freight connections around the country got severed during Covid, it was important to look out for your own community “by paying the local lab staff on par with others around the country”.

“I mean, we were looking at some of the worst conditions in the country if we took what was offered to us.

“You’re not going to get the lab services Taranaki deserves if you pay people like that.”

In a statement issued on Friday night, Healthscope said staff at Taranaki Pathology Services had received a three per cent wage increase in February.

“They are now seeking additional wage increases and other enhancements. The indication from the union was that they were intending to participate in today’s National Day of action and were balloting for further strike action.

“We did not consider that mediation would have achieved anything against this backdrop.”