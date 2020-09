Bayleigh-Rae, 12, hasn't been seen since she left her New Plymouth home at 8am on Friday.

In a plea on social media, police said Bayleigh-Rae hadn’t been seen since she left her New Plymouth home at 8am on Friday.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed Bayleigh-Rae was still missing on Sunday morning.

Police asked if anyone had seen Bayleigh-Rae or knew of her whereabouts to contact them on 105 quoting file number 200905/9083.