Offender holds a knife to customer's back during New Plymouth dairy robbery

A knife-wielding man threatened a customer to get money during a New Plymouth dairy robbery on Sunday.

An armed robber held a knife to a customer’s back as they demanded cash from a New Plymouth dairy owner.

The offender, wearing a black mask and jacket and carrying a black backpack entered the Ngāmotu Dairy about 3.40pm on Sunday.

Security camera footage shows the culprit pointing the knife at owner Colin Lin before grabbing a customer by the shoulder and using him as a shield with the knife held to his back.

Police said Lin and the customer were not physically harmed during the robbery.

However, they said it was terrifying experience for them to go through and have appealed for anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

In the security camera footage the customer holds his hands up while Lin hands over an undisclosed amount of cash before the robber runs out the door.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Colin Lin, the owner of New Plymouth's Ngāmotu Dairy and a customer who had a knife held to his back during an armed robbery on Sunday, review security camera footage of their ordeal.

The whole incident is over in less than 15 seconds.

Lin said he feared for his customer’s safety.

“So I had to give him the money.

“I can save myself, but I was worried about him getting hurt.”

Lin has twice been held up at knifepoint, once at gunpoint and once by an offender wielding a hammer.

“The first time you are very scared. Now I’m just a little bit scared because it happens too many times.”

Lin said he would like to see owners given more power to protect themselves, but was worried police would charge him if he took measures into his own hands.

A robber held a knife to the back of a customer to force New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Dairy owner Colin Lin to hand over cash on Sunday.

Security cameras outside had picked up the disguised offender before he got inside, Lin said.

“He came from the car park area, he already had it (the black face mask) on, you cannot see his face.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Police arrive at the scene of an armed robbery at Ngāmotu diary in New Plymouth on Sunday.

Acting Detective Sergeant Daniel Coomey said it would have been a horrible experience for the customer and business owner.

“He (the customer) was obviously a bit shaken, but we have spoken to him again today, and he’s alright,” Coomey.

He confirmed it appeared the offender had come from the direction of the domain and turned left as he exited the shop heading towards Herekawe Dr.

Anyone with information about the robbery was encouraged to contact New Plymouth police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

