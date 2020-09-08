Controversial political candidate claims vandalism has got personal

New Conservative Party candidate Murray Chong says replacing billboards due to vandalism has cost him thousands of dollars.

A controversial Taranaki election candidate says vandals who sprayed billboards on his property and slashed all four tyres on his distinctive ute have crossed a line.

Murray Chong, New Conservative Party candidate for New Plymouth, said he discovered the damage on his property, at the intersection of Northgate and Watson St, on Saturday morning.

Chong acknowledged that election hoardings belonging to Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer were recently attacked by someone with apparent racist motives, but he believed the vandalism and wilful damage done to his property was personal.

“It’s a whole new level, whether it’s me as a councillor or me as a candidate. I don’t know what angle it is, but they have targeted my vehicle on my property.

“That’s direct intimidation.”

At times Chong has proved to be a polarising figure since being elected to the New Plymouth District Council in 2013, including sparking outrage last year by posting about his shame in singing the Māori version of the national anthem.

He’s also starting a petition to force a binding referendum on a Māori ward at the council.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Conservative Party candidate Murray Chong says more than 80- per cent of the party’s billboards have been damaged nationally.

Chong claimed nationally about 80 per cent of the party’s billboards had been attacked, more than any other party, because of its policies.

“To me it’s censoring a view of a party that wants to do the best for this country.

“We like to defend free speech but don’t want to shut it down. Damaging billboards is shutting free speech down.

“All parties want the best for New Zealand, but they have just got different opinions.”

However, Chong said the attacks and damage were not going to stop him as he believed he was providing a voice for the silent majority.

“There’s so many people who want to say something, but they don’t and why don’t they? It’s because of the ramifications like what I’ve experienced.

“At the end of the day it just shows how immature these people are, and we don’t need people like that in our society.”

During his campaign Chong was also labelled a “racist” and “delusional” after an online poster showing his alongside civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King Junior, Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln, with the words ‘Those who fought for equality’, was shared on the New Conservative Facebook page. It was later removed.