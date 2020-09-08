Bus shelters approved despite neighbours' opposition

Deane Whitmore and Rachael Chetwin, of Paynters Ave, were one of several residents opposing plans for new bus shelters in four central city spots.

New Plymouth District Council will go ahead with installing four new bus shelters, despite opposition from neighbours.

Affected residents raised multiple issues with the proposal for shelters on Nevada Dr, Karamea St and two for Paynters Ave, at existing stops.

Their concerns included property access, traffic safety, street appeal and the saleability of homes.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategy & Operations Committee, infrastructure manager David Langford said the council wanted to know there was a need for new shelters – through requests or bus drivers saying there were people at certain stops.

But it was a balance, as no one welcomed with open arms a bus shelter outside their house, he said.

Since just before Christmas the proposal report had been deferred from coming to council several times to work with residents and find the best locations, Langford said.

Maintenance and vandalism issues were inherent risks that went with providing this type of infrastructure.

But there was a need to support public transport, Langford added – by 2050 there could be another 18,000 vehicles on New Plymouth roads.

“It isn’t going to be sustainable to keep building bigger and more roads.”

The cost of installing the bus shelters will be funded by the TRC from existing budgets. There will be a minor increase in demand on the New Plymouth District Council’s bus shelter maintenance budget, but this can be accommodated within existing funds.

A couple of councillors raised concerns about going ahead with the project without firm data on how many people would use them.

Councillor Tony Bedford said Waitara only had one bus shelter and he had requested another, but despite having data on how many people would use it, he said he “was told no budget”.

Deputy mayor Richard Jordan said the fastest and best way to get people off the road was to have an efficient transport service.

Councillor Richard Handley said the work would improve a service and in part supported the council’s climate response.

They should respect those who had raised objections, because they were fair objections, but the engineers had done their work properly and well, he said.

The committee approved the installation of the shelters.

Deane Whitmore and Rachael Chetwin, who live on Paynters Ave, had submitted a 19-page document opposing the proposed shelter outside their house

Deane Whitmore said he was disappointed that the councillors did not refer to the fact it was a school bus shelter which is used for only 15 minutes a day.

He said he didn’t mind the shelter but he did mind that it was right against his boundary, which no plan or building code should allow.