Millie, 11, asks New Plymouth councillors to say yes to lower speed limits

Millie Stonier, 11, presented to the New Plymouth District Council on Tuesday, asking members to lower the speed limits in Omata. Millie is pictured with her mum, Kate Stonier.

An 11-year-old New Plymouth schoolgirl took her campaign for a lower speed limit on her rural road to district councillors, telling them of the near miss that she and her mother had with a delivery truck.

“If my mum hadn’t heard it we could have been seriously injured," Millie Stonier told the New Plymouth District Council Strategy & Operations Committee on Tuesday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Millie used slides in her presentation about lowering the speed limits in Omata.

“The driver wasn’t even breaking the speed limit because it was an 80 zone.”

Millie started a petition calling for a lower speed limit on Waireka Rd East in Omata, which has seven properties and a primary school.

READ MORE:

* NZTA assesses speed limit on busy Taranaki highway

* 80kmh state highway speed limit past school to be reviewed

* Young girl petitions council to lower speed limit near rural school



In May, New Plymouth District Council infrastructure manager David Langford said staff would investigate the issue.

They had been true to their word and were recommending lower speed limits for six Omata roads, including a permanent 40kmh speed limit for Waireka Rd East.

Locals go slow on the road, but there were people not familiar with its layout who came to walk, exercise their dogs or horses, or look at the mountain, Millie said, using a slideshow to illustrate her points.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Omata school student Millie Stonier, 11, has started a petition to reduce the traffic speed on her rual Taranaki road.

A blind corner made the road very dangerous.

“It was nice to feel safe on our road during lockdown," she added.

“We like to walk and bike to school but, again, we’ve had several near misses.

“It's not safe.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff If Millie's mother had not heard a truck “we could have been seriously injured", Millie told the New Plymouth District Council Strategy & Operations Committee on Tuesday.

She was also passionate about the wildlife in the area, and residents also had pet cats and dogs.

Millie said it was “one dangerous road, many near misses, no accidents – yet”.

Her deputation received applause from most in the council chamber.

Committee chair Stacey Hitchcock congratulated Millie on all her work.

“It is certainly going to contribute into the decision-making today.”

Councillor Harry Duynhoven said the speed limit changes were sensible, saying it was difficult to achieve 80kmh on a winding, short piece of road.

“I think it’s a no-brainer.”

The committee recommended the 40kmh limit be adopted, which Millie said she was happy with.

A final sign-off will likely happen at the full council meeting on October 27.

Other recommended changes included 80kmh on Beach Rd and Centennial Dr until the 50kmh zone on Centennial Dr, 30kmh on Holloway Rd, 80kmh on Sealy Rd and 80kmh on Te Ngahoro Rd.